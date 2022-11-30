With over 2 million realtors active in the US, you need to do what you can to get ahead of the competition. One of the best things you can do for lead generation is to start a real estate newsletter. Every small business prioritizes content creation, and a real estate newsletter allows you to connect with your existing customers while appealing to a whole new crop of potential buyers and sellers.

In this post, we're going to tell you how to use your real estate newsletter to gain more clients. We'll give you some great newsletter ideas and real estate marketing ideas to include in your newsletter so you can get more clients and keep in touch with past ones.

Being a successful realtor means you've got to hustle. Keep reading, and you'll see how a good newsletter can positively impact your business.

Start On Your Website

Getting more eyes on your newsletter starts on your website. If people are visiting your site, then you're a good portion of the way towards converting them into newsletter subscribers. There should be a lead capture area on every one of your site's landing pages, whether it's in the sidebar or a pop-up.

Without spamming your visitors, strategically place as many newsletter opt-ins as you can around your site. You can use tools like Google Analytics to figure out where people are spending the most time on your site. You can even install heat map tools that tell you what areas of the page get the most attention.

Each email opt-in area can have a different strategy. Persuading people to subscribe requires persuasive language from your header to your call to action. Make them eye-catching with bold colors and branding elements that draw people to them.

Not everyone is going to want to blindly subscribe, so you should also create a landing page for your newsletter. There, people will be able to read everything that they'll get in email form down the road.

As long as you're writing engaging and informative content, they'll eventually realize that subscribing is the way to go. A dedicated landing page for the newsletter is also going to help you boost SEO.

Advertising on Social Media

Your real estate newsletter doesn't stop at your website. Using other digital marketing tools to drive subscriptions is going to give you a massive boost as well. If you're not signed up on various social media platforms, it's important to get profiles set up on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and everywhere else you deem important.

Chances are, you've got plenty of social media followers that have never been to your website. For that reason, it's important to let them know every time a new issue of your newsletter goes out.

Put a link to the sign-up form directly in your bio sections so that people can easily see them. Use each platform's built-in features (Facebook's CTA buttons and Twitter's lead generation cards) to make it quick and easy to go straight to the email sign-up form.

Paid Ads

Don't be afraid to look into paid advertising to boost your subscriptions. When it comes to paid ads, you're essentially dealing with two types: PPC ads and social media ads.

PPC ads are placed in search engines and relevant sites. They really work well when you perform keyword research, create great ad copy, and have a good landing page as a destination.

Social media ads go on social media platforms. They can be really effective for targeting your niche audience and can be more enticing because you can use visuals to convey your brand identity.

With both ad types, you can experiment with different copy, visuals, and methods. A/B them and figure out the most effective ad strategy to move forward with. This can have a huge impact on your subscriptions.

Guest Blogging

If you know of any popular real estate websites - local or national - try out a guest blogging spot. A guest post on a blog or website that gets a lot of traffic from your target audience can be a game-changer for your newsletter.

Make sure that your guest post is relevant to the interests of the website's readership, and don't make it a sales pitch. Entice the reader with your unique real estate takes, then casually mention your real estate newsletter so that any real estate client who reads it knows where to reach you.

Newsletter Content Ideas

Ultimately, the success or failure of your real estate newsletter will hinge on the newsletter content. It can be tricky to come up with fresh material, especially if you're putting new issues out every week or two. Here are a few newsletter ideas for your consideration.

Advice Columns

Advice columns are a great way to showcase your real estate expertise. Think of your advice columns as blog posts, so there's really endless real estate information to draw from.

You can write about things like renovation trends, house-hunting tips, or real estate mistakes. These topics are great for engaging readers and boosting SEO on your site.

Seasonal Real Estate News

Real estate is inherently seasonal, so use your newsletter to highlight things that homeowners should be thinking about each spring, summer, fall, and winter. Make sure that your content is always relevant to the season you're currently in, and put this content out at the beginning of the season to get the most out of it.

Listing or Neighborhood Spotlight

If you've got a listing that you really want to highlight or a few listings in a particular neighborhood, you can do a spotlight newsletter. This gives you the opportunity to craft a story around your listings and drive more real estate clients to them.

Leverage Your Real Estate Newsletter ASAP

Your real estate newsletter can do so much for you as a realtor, but people need to be able to find it. Use these tips to widen your readership and boost your real estate leads. With the right content and advertising strategy, your real estate newsletter can be a huge hit.

If you enjoyed this post, we've got plenty more for you at Realty Biz News. From marketing and tech tips to Q and A's, we've got countless resources for realtors around the country. To learn more about what we do or to advertise with us, contact us today.