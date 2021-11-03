Ideas to Think About When Looking for the Perfect Summer Home

by

Finding the picture-perfect summer home requires a little bit of inspiration. You may find it nestled up in the mountains, or residing along a beach, sitting beside a lake, or perhaps cozied up in a quiet suburb in a neighborhood you love. All of these have the same thing in common: location! The location of your summer home is one of the biggest things that will make it perfect for you. Below are a few suggestions on parameters for finding your ideal summer home.

Perfect Landscape

When you talk to real estate agents and other summer home owners, you’ll learn that when it comes to summer homes, one of the most important aspects is the outdoor appeal. The with a summer home, you want to spend as much time enjoying the outdoors as possible. If the house is surrounded by a beautiful landscape, it will make you want to be there.

Here again, you see the importance of personal choice. Even when picking the landscape, you want to make sure that the landscape has the things that make you excited about being in nature during the summer. If you like flowers, the landscape should have a large garden area. If you love the ocean, then you should start looking at a beachfront property.

Huge Windows

This one is almost universal. Even though you’re going to be spending a lot of your time outdoors, you still want a house that has huge windows so that you can let all the sunlight in. Large windows make your home feel like it has more space. They allow the natural sunlight to come in when you are spending all day at home. It almost feels like you’re enjoying being outside even when you’re inside.

Sufficient Storage Space

A summerhouse is about having fun. There are many summer activities you will want to enjoy, like scuba diving, white water rafting, or surfing assuming the location allows it. The challenge with these activities is that they all require you to have a lot of equipment. That equipment needs space to sit when you’re not using it. The last thing you want is your beautiful summer home to feel like a storage area because you don’t have enough room for your equipment.

Prioritize storage space to have all the toys you want without crowding out the living area. Even if you don’t do summer activities that require a lot of equipment, you will find a use for that storage.

As the name implies, a summer home is typically used during the summer. It’s a place where you go to get away from your normal routine. Make the place uniquely yours, and you will be happy to call it home.

Kara Masterson is a freelance writer from West Jordan, Utah. She graduated from the University of Utah and enjoys writing and spending time with her dog, Max. While doing research for this article, she found the services offered at the Stockton Team: Keller Williams Showcase to be the most intriguing.