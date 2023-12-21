Smart Assistant AI Integration Powered by ChatGPT

Inside Real Estate, a rapidly growing independent real estate software company trusted by nearly 500,000 agents, teams, brokerages, and top franchise brands, launched Smart Assistant, an AI integration that utilizes generative AI to enhance efficiency, personalization, and responsiveness for real estate professionals and their clients.

Inside Real Estate's main product is the kvCORE Platform, a modern and comprehensive solution designed to help brokerage organizations achieve profitable growth at every level. kvCORE's modern, scalable, and flexible architecture allows each brokerage to establish its own unique technology ecosystem through personalized branding, strong integrations, and top-notch additional solutions.

Smart Assistant uses listing data, market knowledge, and CRM details to enable precise and immediate communication via text, email responses, and AI-generated call scripts, all with a single click. ChatGPT powers the Smart Assistant, which is seamlessly integrated into kvCORE’s CRM. It uses contact information and market data to facilitate instant, accurate communication while prioritizing privacy and security. Users have the ability to craft text and email responses, as well as utilize AI-generated custom call scripts.

Real estate professionals can use Smart Assistant for:

Email and Text Messaging : Smart Assistant crafts personalized responses in real-time to effectively engage with consumers.

: Smart Assistant crafts personalized responses in real-time to effectively engage with consumers. Call Scripts : Smart Assistant generates individualized call scripts and offers suggestions for the most effective customer engagement.

: Smart Assistant generates individualized call scripts and offers suggestions for the most effective customer engagement. Proactive Prompts : Smart Assistant enables the selection of predefined prompts, proven to be effective in creating content, as well as the customization of prompts for specific scenarios.

: Smart Assistant enables the selection of predefined prompts, proven to be effective in creating content, as well as the customization of prompts for specific scenarios. Effortless Editing: Manual content revision can be used for minor adjustments, or clicking the “regenerate” button allows Smart Assistant to start the process anew.

Serving as a technology partner to our clients means staying on the bleeding edge of innovation, and we are very excited to announce the release of Smart Assistant, bringing generative AI into the kvCORE Platform. These are the first steps towards our vision of bringing AI to agents, teams and brokerages helping them grow their business and save time, freeing them up to focus on what they do best- building relationships and serving as a trusted expert to their clients. Nick Macey, President of Inside Real Estate

Inside Real Estate, a rapidly expanding independent real estate software company, has established itself as a trusted technology partner for nearly 500,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. The company's recent strategic acquisitions, including BoomTown, Brokermint, and AmpStats solutions, have further enhanced its technology portfolio, solidifying its position as the premier technology partner in the real estate industry. With a highly capable leadership team and a talented staff, Inside Real Estate possesses the resources, scale, and vision to deliver innovation and success to its growing customer base continuously.