Jason Yablon Promoted to Head of Listed Real Estate for Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced that Jason Yablon will be promoted to Head of Listed Real Estate, effective January 1, 2024. Currently serving as Head of U.S. Real Estate, Yablon will lead the firm's listed real estate investments and teams in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Before joining Cohen & Steers in 2004, Yablon worked as a four-year sell-side analyst at Morgan Stanley. During his time there, he focused primarily on apartment and healthcare REITs.

This promotion recognizes Yablon's long tenure of investment excellence and leadership while highlighting Cohen & Steers' commitment to developing the next generation of leaders. It further demonstrates the firm's dedication to strengthening its U.S. and global real estate capabilities under Yablon's guidance, building upon its 35-year legacy as a pioneering real estate investor.

Reporting to Chief Investment Officer Jon Cheigh, Yablon will assume the Head of Listed Real Estate role. Cheigh, who is also a senior portfolio manager and a member of Cohen & Steers' Executive Committee, expressed his confidence in Mr. Yablon's abilities and highlighted his significant contributions to the firm's long-term investment performance over his 19-year tenure.

"Jason's invaluable contributions as an analyst, portfolio manager, and head of U.S. real estate have played a key role in our firm's impressive investment track record. Equally important is Jason's commitment to talent development and investment innovation. I am pleased to hand over the responsibility of leading our global real estate team to such a talented, selfless, and dedicated leader," said Cheigh.

Joe Harvey, Chief Executive Officer and President emphasized the firm's focus on enhancing their listed and private capabilities to help clients optimize their real estate allocations. Mr. Yablon, in his role as Head of Listed Real Estate, will continue to drive this effort and position Cohen & Steers as a leader in both listed and private real estate.

"Cohen & Steers has made significant investments in enhancing our listed and private capabilities on behalf of our clients to help investors optimize their real estate allocations. As head of listed real estate, Jason will continue to play a pivotal role as we position our firm at the intersection of listed and private real estate. We believe that many investors are under-allocated to real assets, and the current investment cycle is an opportunity for us to help our clients build better portfolios," stated Harvey.

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in tangible assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, and multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Singapore.