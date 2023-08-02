JLL Launched JLL GPT™ - the First GPT for Commercial Real Estate

JLL (NYSE: JLL) launched the first GPT for the commercial real estate (CRE) sector: JLL GPT™. Over 103,000 JLL employees worldwide will use this artificial intelligence tool to provide clients with faster and smarter CRE insights. Later this year, the company plans to offer its clients custom solutions based on the JLL GPT model.

"Using JLL GPT in our secure computing environment, our global real estate experts will be able to deliver faster, smarter insights to our clients," said Yao Morin, JLL CTO. "We developed JLL GPT so our employees can leverage generative AI knowing everything is in full compliance with JLL's robust privacy and security standards. This is the latest innovation demonstrating how we tech-enable our most valuable asset – our people – to provide unmatched products and services to our clients."

JLL GPT™ is more than a chatbot. The first large language model purpose-built for commercial real estate counts on JLL's quality-assured, strictly governed data, enabling the company to extend its technology strategy into the generative AI era for the benefit of its clients.

JLL's facility managers can utilize generative AI to convert ordinary real estate space utilization and portfolio optimization dashboards into interactive discussions that result in more practical choices. Moreover, JLL's consulting experts can expedite the provision of thorough workplace planning guidance to clients by integrating qualitative data collected through conversations with JLL GPT.

"JLL GPT will supercharge portfolio optimization instantly by generating impactful insights using not only externally available market data and business trends but also JLL's proprietary market research and information," said Andy Poppink, CEO, Markets Advisory.

JLL has already implemented AI technology to enhance building efficiency, create 3D visualizations for leasing, assess sustainability risks, and facilitate investment opportunities.

JLL GPT showcases the "build" element of the company's strategy to create, acquire, collaborate, and invest in technology solutions that revolutionize the commercial real estate industry. By integrating technology into every aspect of their operations today and pioneering innovative solutions for the future, JLL is actively contributing to the evolution of the real estate sector.