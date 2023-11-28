Are you currently on the market searching for a new job? Or are you looking to start a career with little experience? Real estate is a thriving, competitive industry with a lot to offer to those willing to dip their toes into its waters.

Being a real estate agent would be the first thing that might cross your mind when thinking about careers in the real estate industry. But plenty of other options could offer you a lot of benefits. If you are not willing to go through the process of obtaining a real estate license, throughout the following article, we will show you the jobs in real estate that don’t require one. Please consider the requirements for obtaining these jobs may differ according to each state's regulations. They may involve additional schooling, certifications, or licensing. But first, let’s see some of the advantages of working in the real estate industry.

Benefits of working in real estate

Unlimited income potential : real estate professionals are not limited by the hourly wages, being able to gain as much as they sell. The revenue they get depends on the time and effort they put into their business.

: real estate professionals are not limited by the hourly wages, being able to gain as much as they sell. The revenue they get depends on the time and effort they put into their business. Flexibility : working in real estate will allow you to make your schedule according to your needs. There are no strict hours when to work, and the time you invest, it’s all up to you.

: working in real estate will allow you to make your schedule according to your needs. There are no strict hours when to work, and the time you invest, it’s all up to you. Career mobility : being a professional in the real estate industry allows you to grow and make a career transition more manageable if you are tired of your current job. You can quickly go from being a realtor to a real estate appraiser, property manager, office manager, and many more.

: being a professional in the real estate industry allows you to grow and make a career transition more manageable if you are tired of your current job. You can quickly go from being a realtor to a real estate appraiser, property manager, office manager, and many more. Socializing : if you are a people person and enjoy interacting and meeting new people frequently, then real estate is your industry. Socializing, attending social events, and meeting new people are part of your job description.

: if you are a people person and enjoy interacting and meeting new people frequently, then real estate is your industry. Socializing, attending social events, and meeting new people are part of your job description. You are your own boss : tired of having a boss telling you what to do and how to do it? Then real estate is the place for you. You can make your own decisions based on your expertise and needs.

: tired of having a boss telling you what to do and how to do it? Then real estate is the place for you. You can make your own decisions based on your expertise and needs. Mobility: although real estate professionals have a lot of paperwork to do, and need some time in the office, most of their work happens away from their desks.

Types of real estate jobs that don’t require a license

1. Real estate assistant

A real estate assistant offers administrative assistance to real estate agents and brokers. Primary responsibilities include answering phone calls, drafting real estate contracts, ordering supplies, coordinating open houses, and other various tasks. Being a real estate assistant is a good starting point for those willing to become real estate agents or agents at the beginning of their careers who have not built a clientele yet. A high school diploma, computer, literacy, and numeracy skills are required. Real estate assistants perform many administrative tasks, so office experience is a plus.

2. Marketing Assistant

This professional helps real estate companies with administrative tasks and executes support activities in marketing. Primary responsibilities include writing content for marketing materials, assisting with market research activities, administrating the website, social media platforms, and database system. A marketing assistant must also provide strong client support and customer coordination. Although you don’t need a real estate license to apply for this job, a bachelor's degree in marketing or a similar relevant field is usually required. If you are well-organized, a good-multi tasker, and have great people and communication skills, then this is the job for you.

3. House Flipper

If you genuinely want to taste the real estate industry, then flipping houses might be the right choice. A house flipper typically purchases a property that needs renovations at below-market prices, updates its condition, and resells it at a higher price. Getting into house flipping isn’t necessarily easy and certainly is not something everyone can do. House flipping requires a lot of money upfront, extensive knowledge of lending and mortgage trends, and good instinct. You might also face some risks as the market sometimes oscillates. If you buy a house when the market is strong and suddenly decreases before you finish the upgrades, you might lose a significant amount of money. But with great risks come great benefits. A skilled house flipper might earn more in two months than others gain in one year.

4. Real estate courier

If you want to pave your way into the real estate industry, then being a real estate courier might be a good start. Your responsibilities may vary depending on whether you work for a realtor or a real estate brokerage. The role often involves helping with time-consuming and mundane tasks. These tasks include searching the market for new leads and delivering important real estate documents.

Being a real estate courier offers significant network-building opportunities as you constantly interact with different professionals from the real estate industry. Excellent time-managing skills are required to apply for this job, as you work with deadlines on a daily basis.

5. Leasing agent assistant

A leasing agent assistant helps property owners lease their properties to potential tenants. It may include marketing properties, drafting lease documents, and evaluating prospective tenants to qualify them. Main responsibilities include:

Recording and updating information about potential or existing landlords and tenants in a database;

Inspecting properties and informing the maintenance team of existing issues;

Evaluating potential tenants to determine whether they meet eligibility criteria;

Marketing available properties and conducting property tours;

Completing lease applications and assisting with the verification of application information.

6. Property management

These professionals are responsible for maintaining property rentals by marketing and filling vacancies, negotiating and enforcing leases, and maintaining and securing properties. They also establish rental rates by evaluating local rental rates and calculating overhead costs, depreciation, taxes, and profit goals. Responsibilities include marketing, evaluating tenants, showing and leasing owner property, collecting rent and deposits, and many more. No specific academic credentials are required. Still, pursuing certain licenses and courses might increase your chances of collaborating with more notable property management companies.

7. Real estate wholesaler

Real estate wholesaling is one of the most profitable careers in real estate. A wholesaler is responsible for finding and obtaining a motivated seller's contract and assigning it to a potential investor for a profit. The wholesaler doesn’t purchase the property. They instead consent to flip the contract at a price higher than the initial amount, then take advantage of the difference between the contract and the new sale price.

Being a real estate wholesaler doesn’t require a license in real estate or significant prior experience. Another benefit is that considerable investment is not required. Also, this type of activity can be done virtually through real estate lead generation software and digital tools.

8. Real estate photographers

They are responsible for showcasing the interiors and exteriors of homes, apartments, and commercial properties. Real estate photographers work closely with agents to help advertise the properties to prospective home buyers. They must be able to capture high-resolution images in various conditions, from bright to dimly lit rooms. A high school diploma is required for the job, or a GED certificate and a degree in photography or a related field are a plus. Real estate photographers are typically paid a salary that can vary depending on their experience level, the size of the company they work for, and the type of property they photograph.

As seen above, there are various jobs in the real estate industry that don’t require a license. If you want to pave your way into this industry, each of these jobs is a good choice. Have you ever considered a career in real estate? Let us know in the comments below. We will be more than happy to hear your thoughts.