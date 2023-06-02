Social Media Video Marketing: A Real Estate Agent’s Best Tool

Social media video marketing is a powerful tool that real estate agents can use to reach more potential clients, build relationships, and close more deals. In fact, a recent study by HubSpot found that 80% of consumers watch videos online every week, and 50% of them say that they've been influenced by a video to make a purchase. This should make it crystal clear just how powerful a tool video content on social media can be. If you’re not currently using social media video marketing, you need to start. If you don’t know where to begin, the following guide can provide you with exactly what you need to get started.

The Many Uses of Social Media Video Marketing

If you're a real estate agent, you can use social media video marketing in nearly dozens of ways. First and foremost, you can showcase your listings in a more engaging way than photos alone. Static images will only get you so far today - prospective buyers both want and need to see as much of a property as they can online before they make a decision to see it in person. The more detailed video content you have for house hunters when it comes to properties they’re interested in, the better. This helps you generate leads and close more deals.

Besides just the direct benefit of showcasing properties, social media video media marketing also helps you build relationships with potential clients and establish yourself as an expert in your field. You can use video content to share helpful tips and advice with potential buyers and sellers. You can also showcase different aspects of the neighborhoods you specialize in by detailing the businesses, schools, and amenities in those neighborhoods. You’re selling yourself as much as you are selling your services, and video marketing over social media is ideal for that.

Creating Effective Social Media Video Marketing Content

Real estate agents aren’t born knowing how to create social media video marketing content. It’s a learning process, and one that you need to work on in order to get results. You’re going to need some guidelines for creating video marketing content effectively for posting on social media. By keeping these following tips in mind, you can create effective social media video marketing content that will help you reach more potential clients, build relationships, and close more deals.

Choose the right platform. Not all social media platforms are created equal. Some platforms, like YouTube and Facebook, are better suited for longer, more in-depth videos, while others, like Instagram and TikTok, are better suited for shorter, more visually appealing videos.

Additional Things to Keep In Mind With Social Media Video Marketing

There’s a lot you’ll need to think about when it comes to creating social media video marketing content for your real estate business. However, one chief thing to keep in mind is that you’re using video content to tell stories. People love stories, so use video to tell the story of your business, your clients, and the homes you sell. This creates the most engaging content. Additionally, it’s important to be your authentic self in the video content you create. People can spot a phony a mile away, so be yourself in your videos. Let your personality shine through, and people will be more likely to connect with you.

Other things to keep in mind include being consistent, as the more often you create and share videos, the more people will see them. Keep to a steady schedule of at least once a week for new video content, as this increases your visibility in the longer term. It’s also beneficial to measure your results to help you alter your marketing strategies. Track how many views your videos get, how many people interact with them, and how many leads they generate. This way, you can clearly see what's working and what's not, so you can adjust your strategy accordingly.

The Final Word on Real Estate Social Media Video Marketing

Video marketing is a powerful tool that can help you grow your real estate business, but only if you do it right. Be sure to follow the above tips carefully so you can create effective videos that will help you reach more potential clients, build relationships, and close more deals. Also, if you’re finding it difficult to create video content yourself, there’s nothing wrong with enlisting the aid of an expert. Talk to a skilled and experienced video editor or social media marketer for help in bringing your social media video marketing efforts into the limelight.