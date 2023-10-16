RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
Join RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions in Giving Back: 12th Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

Join RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions in Giving Back: 12th Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

By Mihaela Lica Butler | October 16, 2023
Real estate professionals from RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions will soon host their 12th Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive to support local community organizations in the neighborhoods where they work and live. This year, the need for help is more significant than ever as the food banks serve more families. Agents will accept food and check donations from October 16th to November 15th, 2023.

12th Annual Food Drive by REMAX
Real Estate Professionals with RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions are hosting their 12th Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive for local community support organizations in the neighborhoods where they work and live.

Ben Hess and affiliated agents are leading the 12th Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive at each of their three offices. The food drive will benefit local community support organizations in the neighborhoods where the agents work and live: 

  • The North Hills Office of RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions, located at 1014 Perry Highway, Ross Township, PA 15237, supports the North Hills Food Bank. Donations in the form of checks should be made payable directly to the North Hills Food Bank.
  • The Lawrenceville Office of RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions, located at 4020 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, supports Our Lady of the Angels Food Pantry. Donations in the form of checks should be made payable directly to Our Lady of the Angels Food Pantry.
  • The West Hills Office of RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions, located at 2000 Cliff Mine Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15275, supports the West Hills Food Pantry. Donations in the form of checks should be made payable directly to the West Hills Food Pantry.

Agents from the three offices will accept food and check donations from October 16th to November 15th, 2023.

Currently Needed Items:

  • Orange, Apple, and Cranberry Juice
  • Canned Black, Garbanzo, Kidney, and Navy Beans
  • Canned Beets, Carrots, Pumpkin, and Sauerkraut
  • Canned White Potatoes and Yams
  • Dry Noodles and Macaroni
  • Saltines, Ritz or Wheat Crackers, and Cookies
  • Gravy and Broth in Cans
  • Manwich, Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Mustard, and Salad Dressing
  • Plain Tomato Sauce, Paste, and Diced or Crushed Tomatoes
  • Boxed Potatoes – Scalloped, Au Gratin, or Instant Mashed
  • Oil, Flour, and Sugar (1 lb. or 2 lb. size)
  • Cake Mix and Frosting
  • Jell-O and Pudding
  • Canned Applesauce (No squeeze, individual cups, or large jars)
  • Tea and Coffee (Ground – no whole beans or Keurig Cups)
  • Plain Water – not flavored or sparkling
  • Toiletries – Hand Soap, Deodorant, Shampoo, Toothbrush/Toothpaste, personal items
  • Laundry Detergent and Cleaning Supplies (Windex, Comet, Pine-Sol, etc.)
  • Plastic Wrap, Foil, Storage Bags, Kleenex, Napkins
  • Dog and Cat Food

In addition to the Thanksgiving Food Drive, all RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions offices participate in the Children's Miracle Network "Miracle Offices" Program (CMN). Agents voluntarily donate some of their commissions to CMN, benefiting the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. Since 1992, RE/MAX agents have donated over $200 million to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®. Every dollar donated stays local.

RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions is a franchise of RE/MAX, LLC, a global real estate organization with over 140,000 sales associates in 115+ countries.

Mihaela Lica Butler
Mihaela Lica Butler is senior partner at Pamil Visions PR. She is a widely cited authority on public relations issues, with an experience of over 25 years in online PR, marketing, and SEO.She covers startups, online marketing, social media, SEO, and other topics of interest for Realty Biz News.
