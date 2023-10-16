Join RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions in Giving Back: 12th Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

Real estate professionals from RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions will soon host their 12th Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive to support local community organizations in the neighborhoods where they work and live. This year, the need for help is more significant than ever as the food banks serve more families. Agents will accept food and check donations from October 16th to November 15th, 2023.

The North Hills Office of RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions, located at 1014 Perry Highway, Ross Township, PA 15237, supports the North Hills Food Bank. Donations in the form of checks should be made payable directly to the North Hills Food Bank.

The Lawrenceville Office of RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions, located at 4020 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, supports Our Lady of the Angels Food Pantry. Donations in the form of checks should be made payable directly to Our Lady of the Angels Food Pantry.

The West Hills Office of RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions, located at 2000 Cliff Mine Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15275, supports the West Hills Food Pantry. Donations in the form of checks should be made payable directly to the West Hills Food Pantry.

Agents from the three offices will accept food and check donations from October 16th to November 15th, 2023.

Currently Needed Items:

Orange, Apple, and Cranberry Juice

Canned Black, Garbanzo, Kidney, and Navy Beans

Canned Beets, Carrots, Pumpkin, and Sauerkraut

Canned White Potatoes and Yams

Dry Noodles and Macaroni

Saltines, Ritz or Wheat Crackers, and Cookies

Gravy and Broth in Cans

Manwich, Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Mustard, and Salad Dressing

Plain Tomato Sauce, Paste, and Diced or Crushed Tomatoes

Boxed Potatoes – Scalloped, Au Gratin, or Instant Mashed

Oil, Flour, and Sugar (1 lb. or 2 lb. size)

Cake Mix and Frosting

Jell-O and Pudding

Canned Applesauce (No squeeze, individual cups, or large jars)

Tea and Coffee (Ground – no whole beans or Keurig Cups)

Plain Water – not flavored or sparkling

Toiletries – Hand Soap, Deodorant, Shampoo, Toothbrush/Toothpaste, personal items

Laundry Detergent and Cleaning Supplies (Windex, Comet, Pine-Sol, etc.)

Plastic Wrap, Foil, Storage Bags, Kleenex, Napkins

Dog and Cat Food

In addition to the Thanksgiving Food Drive, all RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions offices participate in the Children's Miracle Network "Miracle Offices" Program (CMN). Agents voluntarily donate some of their commissions to CMN, benefiting the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. Since 1992, RE/MAX agents have donated over $200 million to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®. Every dollar donated stays local.

RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions is a franchise of RE/MAX, LLC, a global real estate organization with over 140,000 sales associates in 115+ countries.