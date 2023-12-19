Jörg Vocke Named Siemens Real Estate CEO

Jörg Vocke, Siemens Real Estate

On March 1, 2024, Jörg Vocke will assume the CEO role at Siemens Real Estate (SRE), Siemens' real estate arm. In this capacity, he will report directly to Ralf P. Thomas, Chief Financial Officer and member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG. As the overseer of corporate real estate, SRE manages Siemens' global real estate holdings and consistently advances this portfolio's sustainable, socially responsible, and value-driven expansion. Furthermore, SRE is pivotal in Siemens' €2 billion global investment strategy to enhance production facilities for future readiness.

SRE is a corporate real estate company that supports Siemens’ strategy and goals worldwide. These responsibilities include helping the company achieve its aim of becoming carbon neutral and providing support in making investments totaling €2 billion in existing and new production locations – like the investments currently being made in Erlangen, Germany, as well as in Singapore, China and the U.S. In this way, SRE is making important contributions to the future success of Siemens. These are demanding challenges that I’m very much looking forward to. Jörg Vocke

Jörg Vocke, who has a law degree, will take over from Zsolt Sluitner (65). Sluitner assumed leadership of the SRE business in 2006 after serving in various management roles at Siemens and is now retiring.

I’m very happy to hand over leadership of the SRE business to Jörg Vocke. With his 20 years of experience at Siemens, he knows every facet of the company. In addition, as a proven digitalization specialist, he also has the necessary digital expertise, which is becoming increasingly important for our industry, too. And finally, I value his leadership qualities, which I got to know and came to appreciate during our time together at SRE. Zsolt Sluitner

Jörg Vocke became a part of Siemens in 1999 and commenced his professional journey in SRE's legal department, eventually assuming the role of its head in 2003. Subsequently, in 2013, Vocke transitioned to Siemens Corporate Technology as the head of its legal department. As of 2019, he has held the position of head of the legal department for Siemens' Digital Industries business. Throughout his tenure as head of the SRE legal department, Vocke also served as a member of SRE's management team, accruing valuable expertise in corporate real estate.