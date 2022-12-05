Katina Lemme joins Engel & Völkers from Mott & Chace Sotheby’s

Engel & Völkers of East Greenwich announced today that Katina Lemme has joined its brokerage as a real estate advisor, bringing more than 30 years of marketing, advertising, and real estate acumen to this new role.

Katina has been a real estate advisor for more than three decades and has rehabbed more than 40 homes since she received her real estate license in 1989. She has weathered the highs and lows of the real estate market as a dependable bastion for her clients. She also brings a mastery of enhancing a home’s natural beauty to increase resale value. Katina now uses her extensive background to help buyers and sellers bring their vision to life and maximize their investments.

Katina offers staging assistance, as well as a wealth of tips and tricks to increase resale value. She works with sellers sometimes as far as a year in advance, where she will go room by room and provide ideas for staging and repairs. While a home may need big upgrades, Katina remarks that it’s often small details, such as switching out a rusty heat register, changing the paint, or decluttering, that can make a big difference to a home’s listing price.

“The first impression is the last impression,” says Katina. “That’s why curb appeal is so important. It can entice buyers before they walk in the door.”

She joins Engel & Völkers from Mott & Chace Sotheby’s. In addition to a seasoned real estate career, Katina brings decades of advertising, sales, and digital marketing experience to this new role. She worked as an account executive for several publications alongside her career as a real estate professional. She was also the publisher and editor for La Belle Bride Magazine.

“Katina comes highly recommended with a successful track record of client care and transactions closed,” says Emilio DiSpirito, co-owner of Engel & Völkers. “She demonstrates many qualities that we look for in our advisors. We are thrilled to have Katina with us and we look forward to assisting her in her continued commitment to her clients.”

In this new role, Katina continues to stay on the pulse of market trends to increase her client's return on their investments. She looks forward to utilizing the wide network and backend support from the Engel & Völkers brand.

“I am so impressed by the education, technology, and hospitality of the Engel & Völkers team,” says Katina. “Engel & Völkers is an impressive brand with an impressive group of people. It lights a fire in me. I am excited to join forces with this amazing team!”

Katina is a member of the National Association of Realtors and she is licensed in RI, MA, and CT. ###

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers was built by two friends with a shared passion to deliver the most unforgettable, professional service experiences to real estate clients around the globe. What attracts people to our network is the notion that if you work with great people, great business follows. Embodying a culture of leadership, our greatest competition is ourselves, and status quo is not an option when client service is at the heart of our business. Our people share, collaborate and support each other to achieve both personal and professional greatness. It’s a bond. It’s a feeling. It’s global. This is us.

For more information, please contact: