Keeping Your New Home Safe: 10 Tips and Tricks

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Buying a new house is definitely a great achievement, especially if this is your first time. However, you want to do everything possible to make sure you and your family are as safe as possible, and your belongings are protected. In this article, we’ll discuss the most efficient ways to keep your new home safe, so that you can relax and enjoy your new abode. Sound interesting? Then let’s get started!

Home security – courtesy © SeanPavonePhoto – Fotolia.com

Find a great home defense plan

The very first thing you should do to protect your home is to find a home defense plan. This provides you with in-home coverage for several criminal attacks, such as break-ins, robberies, and home invasions.

To find the best plan for you, make sure you do your research. You want to take a look at the coverage options and see what works best for your family and current circumstances.

Things like crime scene clean-up, investigator fees, and attorney fees are all things that may be covered. Check out CCW Safe Home Defense Plan if you are looking for a place to start.

Install a home security system

A home security system is another excellent thing to consider if you have purchased real estate and can keep your house as safe as possible. With alarms and surveillance, you can keep an eye on your property, even if you are out of town. Some systems also connect straight to a hotline, which will ring you if it is triggered.

If you want to take things to the next level, you might even look at a smart system. Most of them include smart locks so you can open your door without a key, and allows you to control different lighting and electronics within your home.

Purchase the necessary alarms

While most security systems come with regular house alarms, there are other types you will need to install. Smoke alarms will help make you aware if there is a fire, and carbon monoxide detectors will monitor the levels within your home.

These are all very important assets to your new home and are worth the investment. At the end of the day, they might just save a life.

Replace the locks

Whenever you move into a new home, it’s a wise idea to replace all of the locks on the property. This includes the front and back doors, windows, garages, and gates. While it might seem unnecessary, this ensures any previous owners are unable to enter the property.

If you don’t feel comfortable doing this yourself, it might be better to hire a locksmith. They can provide you with your new keys, and make sure everything is done correctly.

Become friends with your neighbors

While not everyone gets along with their neighbors, it’s a good idea to try and be as friendly as possible. This way, they can keep an eye out on your home, especially if you are away. By watering your plants and collecting your mail, it makes the house appear lived in, thus less vulnerable to break-ins and thefts. Trust us when we say it makes a huge difference.

Check for weaknesses and reinforce them

Even if you’ve inspected your home before you’ve moved in, you may want to check the main entry points for weaknesses again, just in case you need to reinforce them.

Deadbolt locks can be added to any doors, as well as other reinforcement kits. For a more affordable option, you can even put a wooden rod in any sliding tracks so they can’t be opened from the outside.

Be smart on vacations

Everyone loves going on vacation, but the last thing you want to come home to is a broken-in house. To reduce the risk of burglars, make smart choices while you are away from home.

For example, you shouldn’t advertise or tell many that you are out of town, especially online. News can spread quickly on the web, and it won’t be long before untrustworthy people find out about the empty home.

Adopt a furry friend

Adopting a dog is not only a beautiful addition to the family, but they can also have a very beneficial purpose. In many studies, it has been proven that intruders are less likely to target houses with pets. A barking dog can easily give away a criminal’s location, and their tracking abilities are incredible.

When choosing a dog, make sure you do your research first. Ask the adoption agency about any issues, and if you have kids, make sure they are child friendly. A pet is a big commitment and one that you have forever.

Install a safe/safe room

If you have valuables around your home, it can certainly be worthwhile to install a hidden safe to protect your goods. By keeping things out of sight and away from the windows, your home won’t look like such a target.

If you have the money, you might even consider building a safe room. This can be an area where your family can safely hide in case of a home invasion. Check out these incredible secret rooms if you are looking for some inspiration.

Keep your yard tidy

Lastly, another simple tip to ensure your home is protected is to keep your yard tidy. Not only will this reduce your fire risk, but it also ensures there is nowhere for intruders to hide. Keeping the bushes and trees trimmed, so there is a good line of sight out to the road can make a huge difference. This doesn’t have to affect your privacy, however. You can always install high fences to keep away nosy neighbors or invest in tinted window screens.

And that’s it! By reading through the above, you can avoid losing money and can keep your family safe. Just remember that the more prepared you are, the more protected you will be. Make sure you get any electrics installed by a professional if you aren’t confident and do your research to find the best defense plans. Good luck!