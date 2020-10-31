Los Cabos Luxury Villas Travel Trends

by

Cabo San Lucas is considered to be one of the best destinations to visit if you’re looking for a place that offers plenty of exciting activities. Cabo has several attractions which offer different experiences that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. You can experience water sports like snorkeling, sailing, scuba diving, swimming, kayaking, windsurfing, parasailing, jet skiing, kite boarding, and a lot more. You can also enjoy fun-filled water parks like Playa del Carmen Water Park or the Sea Life Park. If you like to spend your vacation in a seaside resort, then come to Cabo San Lucas, because this is the ideal place for you.

One of the best ways to enjoy a holiday is staying in a villa. However, there are a few things to consider when planning to stay in one. One is that many people would like to stay at a villa that is private. With private villas, you get access to many of the amenities at your own villa. You get all the luxuries such as private pools and sun decks. You will be staying in your own private villa and you can use your own kitchen and bath area as well. You can stay outside in the sunshine and swim in your private swimming pool for as long as you like.

Popular Luxury Villas in Los Cabos

Some of the most popular luxury villas in Los Cabos include the following:

Hacienda Medano 1201

This beautiful private villa has 4 bedrooms and 3 and a half bathrooms. It fits 8 guests and has a wrap-around terrace. It is a great place for a family to stay. The location it sits on has a private beach club. Outdoor features include a BBQ pit, a pool, a jacuzzi, and a fire pit. It also comes with a gourmet kitchen and a state-of-the-art flat screen with satellite tv. You can get a daily maid service and private security for you and your family. Take the stress away while relaxing at the spa or while pumping your muscles at their state-of-the-art gym. At this beautiful villa your family is sure to have a memorable stay.

Piedra Blanca Beachfront Villa

These 5-bedrooms, 5-and-a-half-bathroom villa is the ideal getaway for up to 10 people. The villa is gorgeous from outside and in. The first thing you notice is the white walls that continue inside, decorated by wooden accents. This villa has a stunning gourmet kitchen with gorgeous marble countertops and luxurious accents everywhere. The home is spacious with up to 10,000 square feet of living space. If you love the outdoors, you have up to 5,000 square feet of outdoor space to discover. You can see features a beautiful pool with a beach entrance and a hidden jacuzzi. There’s also a firepit you can sit at if you’d rather just relax and enjoy your time.

Castillo Escondido

This gorgeous villa’s name translates to hidden castle. It has 4 bedrooms and 5 and a half bathrooms. It’s in the perfect location for anyone that wants a romantic beachfront getaway. This beautiful villa has it all. It’s close to a swimmable beach, has a wine cellar, maid service, gourmet kitchen, fire place, a gym with workout equipment, and even a jacuzzi. The luxurious villa has stone walls, fancy floors, granite countertops, and enormous showers. The rooms come fully furnished with beds comfortable enough to sleep royalty. If you’d rather be outside, invite your friends over so you can barbecue on the BBQ pit or play a game of volleyball. At the end of the day you can cool off by either going for swim at the beach, taking a dip in the pool, or relaxing in the jacuzzi.

Casa Kash Villa

This villa is the perfect getaway for anyone that loves privacy. This secluded beachfront villa has an old-style Mexican look from the outside with a classic red roof. The inside has a more modern touch to it, it features an enormous kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The pool and jacuzzi have a gorgeous view of the stunning beaches. You can also enjoy the views or catch the sun by laying on the hammock that is on the deck that is accessible through the second-floor suites. This villa includes 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and can comfortably sleep 8 guests.

Conclusion

Cabo San Lucas is a wonderful place to go on a vacation, but the only way to really experience it is to stay in a private villa. There are plenty of villas available for rent to a few days or a week or more. Renting a villa in Cabo allows you to experience the Mexican countryside in the comfort of your own home. The Mexican weather is perfect for a good vacation, and the accommodations are comfortable. The villas are large and fully equipped with all, and sometimes more, of the amenities that you’d expect from a hotel. When you’re planning to stay in a villa, make sure to look for the villa that’ll fit all your needs.