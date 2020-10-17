Make Eco-Friendly Upgrades to Sell Your Denver Property Fast

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Do you want your home to read “green real estate for sale” when you put it on the market? If so, going green now is a must. There is no question that Denver is an eco-conscious city, and if you want to appeal to the pool of buyers here, you have to take steps in the green direction.

According to Denver real estate news, now is a great time to sell. It is also a great time to make a few eco-friendly upgrades. Keep reading to learn what upgrades will help you bet the biggest bang for your buck.

Install Low-Flow Fixtures

Modern, low flow plumbing fixtures can significantly reduce the amount of water you use. Most homebuyers appreciate the idea of lower water costs.

Replace your showerheads, faucets, and toilets if they were manufactured before 1994. It is now a federal law that fixtures use less water. The best part is, thanks to the high demand for these low flow fixtures, you can now find them for affordable prices at virtually any home goods store.

If you do not have the money to replace your faucets right now, install a low-flow aerator instead. This will help slow the faucet’s flow of water, which means less is used.

Energy Efficient Appliances

If you plan to replace your appliances before you put your home on the market, be sure to find Energy Star rated models. The ratings are given by the EPA – Environmental Protection Agency, and the Department of Energy. Appliances that have this symbol have been put through rigorous testing. They will use between 20 and 30 percent less energy than what is required by the latest federal standards.

Invest in Smart Home Technology

Smart lighting, appliances, climate control, and security are attractive to all homebuyers, especially to millennials. The use of programmable thermostats is especially popular because it can help you save both money and energy. The convenience of these products is a huge benefit because homeowners can easily set and forget them, or even control them using their smartphones. This is also true for smart lighting and smart security systems.

Energy Efficient Windows

Improving and replacing your older windows is one of the fastest ways to make your home more energy-efficient. According to information from the U.S. Department of energy, approximately 25 to 30% of heat loss in your home occurs because of leaky doors and windows. It is necessary to check for any air leaks, replace the weather stripping and caulking, or add new window coverings. If your windows are still in good shape, you may be able to improve their efficiency at a lower cost.

Replacing your older and less efficient windows will also save on overall energy costs, all while improving the appearance of your home’s façade. You may also be able to qualify for rebates and incentives if you install the energy-efficient windows. Try to look for windows that are Energy Star rated, too.

In colder climates, like Denver, this means finding a window that is filled with gas and that has a Low-E or low U factor coating. These features will help keep the heat from escaping out of the windows.

Are You Ready to Sell?

If you are ready to sell your home, you will find making the green upgrades here will help you get more than you thought for your home. Today, homebuyers in Denver and across the country are interested in green features, and by investing in these, you can feel confident that your home will sell faster.