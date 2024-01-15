Mendocino Victorian Home Featured in HBO's Sharp Objects Up for Auction

The vast expanse known as the East Ranch, a sprawling property nestled in the picturesque landscape of Mendocino County, where the acclaimed HBO series "Sharp Objects" was filmed, is set to be auctioned off, DeCaro Auctions International announced. The Mendocino Victorian home will be sold to the highest bidder, with No Reserve, through the Truly Absolute Auction system. Exclusive showings are only available on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4 PM through scheduled appointments.

The East Ranch stands as a faithful reproduction of an 1885 San Francisco Victorian residence, complete with an authentic period floor plan, materials, and furnishings. Situated two hours north of San Francisco and three hours from Silicon Valley and Lake Tahoe, this exquisite estate offers a seamless blend of historic charm and modern convenience.

The main residence, boasting approximately 7,500 square feet, was constructed in 1997 in the elegant Queen Anne Victorian style. It showcases a charming parlor, a formal dining room, a luminous kitchen with a delightful breakfast nook, five bedrooms, four baths, a library, a den, a skylight gracing the third-floor stairway, Douglas fir flooring, a fully finished basement, and a detached 3-car garage, offering an additional 760 square feet of living space.

On the premises, there is also a 4,900 +/- square foot barn, an enchanting gazebo, 40,000 +/- square feet of well-manicured lawns, three rock wall flower beds, and six ponds.

The Mendocino Victorian home's grounds also encompass ten parcels, consisting of 9 contiguous parcels spanning approximately 1,676 acres, protected under the Williamson Act as Type II Agricultural Rangeland, offering lucrative tax incentives. Situated adjacent to these parcels is another covering approximately 71.27 acres, bordered by East Road and West Road, with the majestic Russian River gracefully meandering through its expanse.

The property boasts an extensive network of 24 miles of meticulously maintained roads, complemented by registered stock ponds and abundant spring water, catering to domestic needs, irrigation, and fire protection. Furthermore, the property's allure is enhanced by 50-75 acres, ideally suited for cultivating vineyards.

The East Ranch was a "house of the day" in the May 7, 2015 edition of The Wall Street Journal. Rudy and Linda Light erected this grand 7,200-square-foot Victorian residence in the 1990s, endeavoring to replicate the architectural style and intricacies of a home from a century prior. They employed reproductions of antique push-button light switches and incorporated 20 distinct moldings to achieve the home's nostalgic aesthetic. The couple acquired the property in 1986 for $1.34 million, subsequently investing more than $5 million in enhancement endeavors over the ensuing decades.