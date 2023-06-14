Miami's Latest Pre Construction: St. Regis Sunny Isles

Introducing the highly anticipated St. Regis in Sunny Isles Beach, the latest luxurious addition to Miami’s coastline. Experience superb architecture, remarkable floor plans, breathtaking views, and the renowned signature services you expect from the one and only St. Regis Residences.

Fortune International Group and Château Group have successfully reached a utility agreement, enabling the commencement of construction for the St. Regis Residences Sunny Isles Beach.

As the demand for luxury condos in Miami is rising, national and foreign investors are very much interested in purchasing pre-construction condos, and the twin towers of St. Regis Residences Sunny Isles are among the most popular condo buildings on the market.

Let’s take a closer look at what this unique project brings to Miami-Dade county!

St. Regis Residences Groundbreaking Nears

Introducing St. Regis Residences Sunny Isles Beach, an exciting pre-construction development situated at 18801 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. Developed in collaboration with Fortune International Group and Chateau Group, this remarkable project comprises twin towers, each soaring 63 stories high.

Notably, the project will feature the expertise of Patricia Anastassiadis, a renowned designer from São Paulo, and the esteemed architects from Arquitectonica for interior and landscape design.

The Twin Towers Dominate the Coastline

The developers have envisioned two impressive 62-story towers that will surpass any existing structures in Sunny Isles Beach. The St. Regis Residences South Tower, accommodating 182 residences, will be the first one completed. In addition, approved FAA licenses from March 2022 indicate that the North Tower can reach a height of 744 feet above ground level or 750 feet above sea level, while the South Tower has permission to rise up to 739 feet.

This two-tower residential complex will offer a range of amenities, a specified unit count, and designated parking as outlined in the agreement signed on March 15th.

The South Tower presents 182 luxurious St. Regis-branded residences, spanning from 1,950 to 4,680 square feet. On the other hand, the North Tower houses 180 residences and boasts an impressive 70,000 square feet of breathtaking amenities.

These condos offer expansive floor plans, providing unobstructed views of the ocean, city, and Intracoastal waterway. With ceiling heights exceeding 10ft in regular units and 12ft in penthouses, St. Regis residences offer a generous sense of space.

The Epitome of Luxury

Experience the luxury of fully finished units, complete with flooring and closets, and indulge in the convenience of a private elevator and entry foyer in each residence. The Italian-designed kitchens, adorned with Quartz countertops, exemplify elegance. Primary bedrooms feature walk-in closets and laundry rooms are conveniently equipped with a full-size washer and dryer units.

Spacious terraces boast a private pool and jacuzzi, along with a summer kitchen for outdoor entertaining. With gracefully appointed primary suites and separate service quarters featuring a dedicated entrance, St. Regis Residences Sunny Isles Beach offers the epitome of refined living.

Perfect Location

With the real estate market in Miami booming, one thing to consider when buying a home is location.

Situated in the coveted area of Sunny Isles, St. Regis Residences offers residents unparalleled convenience. Within a mere 10-minute drive, fine-dining restaurants and world-class shopping at Bal Harbour Shops and Aventura Mall await.

With a short car journey, residents can reach South Beach in just 30 minutes, Miami International Airport in 35 minutes, and Fort Lauderdale International Airport in 35 minutes, making these residences perfectly positioned for seamless travel and exploration.

The construction plans outline an impressive provision of 1,000 parking spots exclusively available for residents, ensuring ample convenience and accessibility. With units starting at competitive prices, St. Regis Residences offers an exceptional opportunity for luxury living.

When Will the Project Start & Finish?

Anticipated to commence in 2023, the St. Regis Sunny Isles project is scheduled for completion and delivery by 2026, providing a clear timeline for the realization of this prestigious development.