Finding and Hiring Moving Truck Companies Near Me

Are you looking to rent a moving truck? When moving from one house to another, you have a choice between hiring movers or renting a truck to move and doing it yourself. Both options have their benefits with truck rental, offering more flexibility and lower cost. When you search for moving truck rental companies nearby, there are many things you need to consider to make sure you make the best choice for your situation.

What Size Truck Should I Rent?

Your options when looking for moving truck rentals near me will ultimately be restricted to the sizes of trucks available from the company. Generally speaking, they will have three or four options to choose from. This can include:

Small truck (10 ft, one bedroom apartment)

Medium truck (15 – 17 ft, two bedroom apartment)

Large truck (26 ft, three bedroom house)

You need to take into consideration the weight of your possessions as well as the distance you need to travel. If you are only moving a short distance, you will be able to make more journeys and, therefore, you can rent a smaller truck.

The above information is just an estimate and can vary from one residence to another. What one person has in their house could be much different than another. It will be prudent to think about how big your furniture is, how much other stuff you have and how far you plan to travel.

If you are making a long-distance journey, you will undoubtedly want to make a single trip. If, however, you’re going to be moving across town, it will probably make more sense to rent a less expensive, smaller truck and make multiple trips.

This will certainly be the case if you are going to and from a storage unit near your location. One of the significant mistakes many people make is bringing things with them they don’t really use anymore. Many are natural packrats who just can’t stand the thought of throwing things away. One beneficial option that many people never think about is the opportunity to donate to help out those who are in need.

There are companies that will come to make a donation pick up for free to remove the furniture and other possessions you don’t want. If you are in any doubt about which size truck you need, the moving truck company should be able to advise you.

One Way Moves

If you are moving a long distance, you will want to return the truck to a different location. The larger moving truck companies will let you return the vehicle to a business location that is near your destination.

With this sort of move, you need to make sure you book the right sized truck. Since you won’t be able to make multiple journeys and anything which won’t fit will have to be left behind. Moving truck companies frequently offer extra services like a car carrier or towing dolly so that you can easily bring your car with you.

How Much Will The Truck Rental Cost?

There are many things that will change the price you pay for your truck rental. The size of the truck, where you are picking up the vehicle, and if you are going to return it to a different location, as well as the date of your move, are all factors that will come into play.

Truck rental will be more expensive during the peak moving season. This is between April and September when you will find the prices are higher. Since there is more demand for moving trucks in that period, you will need to book well in advance. The day of the week you choose to move also affects the price you will pay, with weekends being more expensive.

Gas Mileage Of A Moving Truck

The larger the truck, the more you will end up spending refilling the tank before returning it to the truck company. They don’t get very good gas mileage – typically between 10 and 12 miles per gallon – and you will be expected to return the truck with the same level of gas as when you picked it up.

The weather and how fast you drive, as well as how heavy your furniture is will also affect the gas you use.

Rental Truck Insurance

Your car insurance more than likely isn’t going to cover you when you rent a truck. You should check with them beforehand to see if you are covered under your current policy. The rental business will have options available to you to make sure you have the right level of coverage. They will offer cargo insurance, car towing protection, liability insurance, and damage waivers. You will need to carefully consider what level of coverage suits your situation.

You could forego the damage waiver, which is fine as long as you aren’t in an accident. But if the worst happens, you will be facing a hefty bill.

Driving Tips For Rental Trucks

If you aren’t used to driving a truck of the size you are hiring, you should take some precautions.

Firstly, make sure you are familiar with where all the controls are and set the mirrors to the right position. Practice driving in an empty lot if possible, so that you get a feel for the size of the truck.

When making turns, be aware that you need more room on the inside so that you don’t bump the curb or sideswipe another vehicle. The truck will be higher as well as wider than the car you are more used to driving. It can be very easy to forget this on a long journey, but you will remember it with a bang if you try to operate under a low bridge.

Remember to drive more carefully unless you want your possessions thrown around in the back. If you stick to wider main roads and highways, you shouldn’t have a difficult time. Then before you know it, you will be at your new home ready to unload.

In the process of buying or selling a home, the move is usually one of the most stressful parts. Planning and education about the process can potentially alleviate some of the common problems that can pop up.

Make sure you have a look at these helpful resources.

