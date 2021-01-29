Important Things To Know Before Moving Your Things into a New Home

by

Your last house—you knew it well. You knew just what to do when the faucet started dripping, who to call when you wanted a tiny remodel, where to go for the best parties, simply put, you knew both the house and the neighborhood in and out. But now it’s time to move, and if you’re feeling a little insecure, don’t worry.

Here is a little guide that will help you with all the important things you need to know before moving your things into a new home.

Child/pet-proof everything

Safety always comes first, so if you are moving with kids or pets, make sure to immediately safety-proof the house before you settle down. You can start by creating a kid or pet zone filled with their toys, some comfy furniture for naps and maybe some tasty snacks. This will keep them occupied while you move things, unpack boxes and set everything up.

If your kid is a little older and can’t be contained that easily, you can designate a kid-free zone for discarding packing materials, boxes and things that your kid shouldn’t come in contact with (knives, chemicals, glassware…)

Set up your utilities

You don’t want to move into a place that’s cold, dark and without the internet, so make sure to take care of your utilities beforehand, so they can be waiting for you when you unpack. On the move day, check whether everything from your electric and gas to your phone and internet is set up.

Check with your local waste management facility to make sure your home is scheduled for garbage pickup as well (you will have a lot of trash right as you finish your unpacking).

Inspect the house

The best time to do a complete walkthrough is when your new house is completely empty before you start unloading your moving truck. Take a good look around and double-check that all items you agreed on are present and everything is in working order (check outlets, switches and fixtures too). This way, if you find an issue, you can call your realtor and see what you’re supposed to do.

If the issues you find are not covered in your contract, you will need to call repairmen to handle your malfunctions, which is much easier when your house is empty. In case some problems occur, you can delay your move until the professionals handle them.

If you hire a cross country moving company with experience, you will have storage space at your disposal, so you can wait for the right time to move. Once issues are handled, you can move your things from the storage and start unpacking.

Get to know the house

Before you unpack anything and start connecting your appliances and devices, locate the fuse box and water valve—you don’t want to be frantically looking for them once the power goes out or you need to turn off the water. Usually, your fuse box is located in your basement or storage room, while your water valve is located outside around the perimeter of your house.

Clean it top to bottom

After you move everything and finally settle down, cleaning is probably the last thing you want to do, but right after moving is the best time for it. You want to start your new life in a clean home so you can feel comfortable and fresh.

If you are too tired from your move or just want to treat yourself with a day of relaxation instead of cleaning, consider calling in professional cleaners.

Change your locks

No matter what you do, don’t spend a single day in your new house without changing the locks. Even if you know the previous owner very well, you still don’t know who else might have the key to your house. So as soon as you arrive to unload your stuff, have a locksmith come by and change the locks (you can do this by yourself if you have time and tools).

All doors leading between the outside and the inside should be rekeyed. This is a tiny expense that provides you with a lot of safety.

Meet your neighbors

This action is a lot easier and a lot less awkward if you do it right before you move in. Meeting everyone will get yourself off on the right foot, but it will also offer helpful insight about the community and area. And if you need some recommendations for handymen and all other services, you can just ask your new neighbors.

Your neighbors will be much happier to help out or just keep an eye on your things and property while you settle down. You can go door to door to meet everyone, or just introduce yourself the first time you run into someone. Being a friendly neighbor will go a long way and help you have a more pleasant life in your new home.

Go exploring

Before you start your move, grab your car and take a ride around your new neighborhood. Make sure to find a supermarket, park, school, hospital and all other essential spots. This way, when you move in, you’ll know exactly where to go in case you need refreshment or some time to chill out.

While moving can be overwhelming, these aforementioned tips will make your transition easier and smoother. Moving is a big step, so make sure to ask for help, be smart about it and take it easy. Take care of these things before you start unpacking and your house will start to feel like home in no time.