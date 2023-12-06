NAR Enlists Suzanne Bouhia as CMCO

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) appointed a new chief marketing and communications officer: Suzanne Bouhia will assume the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer role starting December 11, 2023. She will lead the Marketing and Communications Group, overseeing the association's vision, strategy, and long-term communications, branding, and marketing management approach. In this capacity, Bouhia will join NAR's Senior Vice President team, which supports the association's CEO and drives strategic priorities to further NAR's mission.

It is my privilege to help shape NAR's perspective and amplify the voice of its 1.5 million members within the real estate industry and beyond. I look forward to building upon NAR's strong legacy of empowering its members. I'm also excited to work alongside NAR's dedicated staff. I have a passion for developing high-performing teams, leveraging the power of diversity and inclusion, innovation, and collaboration to achieve measurable results. Suzanne Bouhia

Suzanne Bouhia

Bouhia brings over 25 years of marketing and communications expertise to the table. She first joined EY twenty years back and later assumed the role of EY's Chief Communications Officer for the Americas while co-leading the Brand Marketing Communications (BMC) function. Before that, Bouhia led communications and marketing for two of EY's U.S. regions and held the Americas Internal Communications and People Engagement Leader position. She also served as the National Director of Marketing and Communications for Reznick Group, now CohnReznick, and gained early career experience in agencies and associations. Suzanne Bouhia holds a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Delaware and is an esteemed member of the Arthur Page Society, as well as a Trustee for the Institute for Public Relations.

As NAR moves into its next chapter, Suzanne will play a critical role overseeing these essential functions within our organization. I look forward to working closely with Suzanne to continue to communicate NAR's perspective with key audiences, maintain our role as a positive force in the real estate industry, and empower our members who are working every day to help their clients. NAR Interim CEO, Nykia Wright

NAR President Tracy Kasper expressed excitement in welcoming Suzanne Bouhia, emphasizing the widespread recognition of the NAR brand and the anticipation of her leadership in raising awareness of the organization's value and the impactful work of its members nationwide.