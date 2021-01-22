Nevada real estate is a great investment

by

According to Zillow, Nevada homes have gone up in value by 6.9% over the last year, and they’re expected to rise by 8.5% in 2021. With no capital gains tax and some of the lowest property taxes in the country, Nevada is a great place to invest in a home. The local tech career market is on the rise and more remote employees are moving from the coast every day, so the state is expected to get even hotter in the years to come.

Two: Nevada has the space you need

In Nevada, you can get more space for your dollar than in California or New York. That means plenty of room for a home office, nursery, home gym, or anything else you need to create a sanctuary in this era where we’re spending most of our time at home.

This is especially true of the luxury market, where we’re seeing some buyers even purchasing homes remotely due to the pandemic. The uncertainty of the last year hasn’t deterred the market, and spacious homes are selling left and right.

Three: The Las Vegas luxury market is rapidly growing

If you have your sights set on a luxury home with sunny surroundings, Las Vegas is the ticket. The Vegas luxury home market is experiencing incredible growth, even in spite of the hurdles of a global pandemic. According to Home Builders Research, 692 new homes priced at $750,000 or more were sold – and that’s an 8% increase from 2018. This year, the market continued to thrive, and is forecast to do so into 2021. In short, it’s easier than ever to find your dream luxury home in Vegas right now, and your new sanctuary is expected to only increase in value.

Four: Quality of life

As a Nevada native, I’ll let you in on a little secret: living in Nevada is like stepping into a daydream. With more than 300 days a year of sunshine, some of the top entertainment in the world, and striking natural scenery a quick drive in any direction, it’s no wonder that Nevadans love it here.

If those dreamy surroundings aren’t enough, Nevada’s relatively low cost of living and lack of state income tax just might seal the deal. Better yet? The Nevada job market keeps on growing. Even with the uncertainty of the pandemic, industries beyond the Strip are thriving, and jobs in agriculture, aerospace, start-ups, energy, tech, and healthcare abound.

Five: Homes are updated with you in mind

When you’re buying a home, the last thing you want is a cookie-cutter space. You want something that fits you, and that’s where the Nevada market shines. If there’s one thing I’ve learned as a Realtor at my agency, it’s that people are happiest in homes that combine original construction with modern updates that fit the features they need today.

As a group with ground-up knowledge on home quality and construction, Simmons encourages Nevada luxury sellers to invest in their homes before listing. That means older luxury homes on the Nevada market often have gorgeous updates that offer higher value and a more intuitive living experience.

Six: Nevada Realtors know their stuff – and we love what we do.

When you love what you do, it doesn’t feel like work. That’s how my fellow Nevada Realtors and I feel every day on the job. I call what I do real estate matchmaking, because it takes a special blend of intuition, knowledge, and dedication to get my clients exactly what they need. Nothing feels better than helping families realize their dream of home ownership or finding their forever home. Our thriving housing market has us more excited than ever to help you find your ideal home and to negotiate for what you deserve. That enthusiasm will show in every interaction you’ll have with a Nevada Realtor!

