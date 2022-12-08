Nimble CRM Making the Life of a Realtor Easier

The modern real estate agent is a busy professional with a lot to manage. Keeping up with leads, managing customer information, and collecting data can be difficult without the right tools. Nimble CRM helps you make this more manageable by automating time-consuming tasks and saving you countless hours of work every week.

What is Nimble CRM?

Nimble CRM is a top-rated CRM solution for real estate agencies. It's considered one of the best in its field and was awarded Best Real Estate CRM Software Companies of 2021 by Digital.com.

Nimble CRM is a cloud-based customer relationship management software that lets you manage your entire customer portfolio from a single platform. The software offers a variety of features that allow companies to integrate with productivity apps such as inboxes and calendars, track leads, monitor opportunities and coordinate teams across regions or offices internationally—and so much more!

How does Nimble CRM work?

This software automates the entire sales process for you, from lead generation and nurturing to closing. It’s especially useful for real estate agents who need to keep track of their clients’ contact details across multiple channels.

Nimble CRM allows you to quickly get up to speed and start managing your customers right away by automatically populating profiles and interaction histories from contact lists, email conversations, social media activity across a range of popular platforms including LinkedIn.

Nimble offers contact and pipeline management features like deal tracking, task management, alerts—and also includes a social listening component that helps keep customer profiles updated with relevant information gleaned from sources such as Facebook or Twitter posts.

What are the benefits of Nimble CRM?

Nimble CRM makes planning real estate deals and efforts easier, faster, and overall more efficient. Here are some of the specific benefits:

Improved sales productivity and performance: Nimble CRM helps real estate agents increase their sales by seamlessly integrating with other marketing tools, allowing you to more effectively manage your pipeline.

Improved customer service: Nimble CRM allows you to make sure that your contacts are updated with relevant information at all times. This means that when a potential client comes knocking on the door, you can give them what they need without having to dig through paperwork or leave them waiting for answers.

Decreased cost-to-serve: By streamlining your processes and making sure that all of your information is up to date, Nimble CRM can help you reduce costs in the long run.

Nimble CRM Features

It is no secret that realtors are constantly on the go. They have to be available 24/7, and they can work at any time of day or night. These are some of the reasons why realtors need a CRM in order to manage their businesses efficiently and effectively.

Nimble CRM is one such solution that will help you manage your business in an easy way so that you can reach your goals faster than before. Nimble CRM is cloud-based software that helps you reach those goals by providing features like:

Streamlined client meetings

The Nimble CRM software is designed to help realtors keep a client's information organized in one place. You can easily access all of your clients' data from one convenient location, an edge when it comes to preparing for meetings. For instance, if you know that a client is looking for a suburban home instead of an urban loft, it makes sense to spend more time showing homes in the suburbs than downtown Chicago where most apartments are located.

Mobile opportunities

You can access and manage your clients, leads and data from anywhere by using the mobile apps. The Nimble CRM system is available for both Android and iOS devices, so you don't need to juggle between different mobile apps. With a few taps on your smartphone, you can access all the required info while on the go!

Easy pipeline tracking

Nimble CRM has a number of features that make it easy for realtors to track their leads and deals. One of these is the pipelines feature, which allows you to assign each lead or deal to specific properties. This makes it easier for you to stay organized and ensure that nothing falls through the cracks. Plus, you can see how many times someone has viewed a property before calling you, so there’s no need for guesswork anymore!

Simplified task assignment

Nimble CRM allows you to assign tasks, set due dates and track progress. You can also add comments for better communication. This is great for realtors who have a team of people working for them. It makes it easier to keep track of who’s doing what and when, and can help prevent any potential confusion or miscommunication.

Analysis and reports creation

Once you have your data in the CRM, you can use it to generate a wide variety of reports and analyses. You can analyze the pipeline for any given month or year and see which properties are most likely to close. You can also see how many leads you’ve received, which ones have been turned into appointments and what the status of those appointments is.

Organized Contact Management

You can add as many contacts as possible in this software, along with notes about them such as phone numbers or email addresses etc., so that it becomes easier for you to keep track of them all together instead of separately (which would be more tedious).

Nimble Business costs $19/month with the yearly subscription plan, and $25/month for the monthly payment plan. Alternatively, Nimble Contact costs only $9/month. If you don't need all of the extra features that are offered by Nimble Business, then this is a great option to consider.

Conclusion

Overall, the cost of using Nimble for a real estate agency is a fraction of the price compared to other CRM solutions. It's been touted as one of the top CRM platforms for realtors, because it allows you to deliver personalized services in a way that feels familiar to customers. From managing information to improving productivity to bettering relationships with customers, Nimble is there to help make your day go smoothly.