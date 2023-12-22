Nissan and Habitat for Humanity Bring Theo Caldwell Home for the Holidays

Theo Caldwell's dream of owning a home became a reality during this holiday season, thanks to the assistance of 120 dedicated volunteers from Nissan who worked for six months to build his new home.

The partnership between Nissan and Habitat for Humanity has resulted in the construction of nearly 300 homes and the donation of 160 vehicles. In a special gesture, Nissan made a generous holiday donation of $500,000 to Habitat, bringing their total contributions to over $20 million.

For 23 years, Theo Caldwell had resided in an area plagued by frequent flooding and pervasive violence. Seeking solace and a fresh beginning, he stumbled upon an advertisement from Habitat for Humanity that depicted individuals like himself embracing the opportunity to move into a new home. Delving deeper, he discovered the criteria for prospective Habitat homeowners: a genuine need for improved housing, a willingness to partake in the construction of their own residence and others, a readiness to undergo financial and homeownership education, and the capacity to manage an affordable mortgage.

Caldwell reached for the phone without hesitation, setting a remarkable sequence of events into motion. As a dedicated mail clerk for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers since 1989, he embarked on the transformative journey toward homeownership. Eagerly, he dedicated over 100 hours to classroom instruction, labored for 70 hours on the construction site, and contributed 30 hours of his time to volunteering at a Habitat donation center. Each moment of toil and dedication brought him closer to realizing his dream of owning a home - a dream that now stood proudly before him, a testament to his unwavering determination and resilience.

Caldwell in front of his new, freshly decorated house.

As he looked at his new home, a sense of gratitude washed over Theo Caldwell as he reflected on this new chapter in his life. "I feel incredibly fortunate," he murmured, the weight of his words filled with profound relief. The journey that led him to this moment had been long and arduous.

Theo has been one of the most inspirational future homeowners we have had the privilege to work with. He is beloved by all of us! Sherry Stinson, senior vice president of Brand Engagement at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville

On his journey, Caldwell collaborated with 120 Nissan employees, who dedicated over 960 volunteer hours to building homes. They undertook various tasks, including framing, roofing, painting, and siding.

And now, Theo Caldwell is home for the holidays.