No Time Like the Present: Creating Eye-Catching Curb Appeal

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Staying at home doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. With spring popping up all over, and some extra time on your hands, now is the perfect time to give your home an extra burst of curb appeal.

Whether you are thinking about putting your home on the market or just want to spruce up your tired landscape, there are plenty of things you can do to brighten your home’s surroundings without busting your budget.

Here are 10 ways to improve your home’s curb appeal without breaking the bank:

1. Make glass glisten. Wipe away the winter dust and grime by giving all your windows a thorough cleaning. As you let the spring sunshine in, be sure to clean the dirt and webs from the frames.

2. Tidy up that front door. You would be amazed at what a fresh coat of paint on the front door can do for your home’s overall curb appeal. Before you start, be sure to thoroughly clean the door. Not sure of a color? Search for apps that let you try out shades before committing. If painting is off the table, at least give the front door and door frame a very thorough cleaning.

3. Beautify that lawn. Get rid of any weeds, then give your lawn a good manicure. Use an edger for a professional look.

4. Hide the unsightly. Big plastic trash pans, hoses and hose reels, gardening tools–they all add an unsightly touch to your outdoor space. Remove trash bins from the driveway and stow them in the garage or beside the house, preferably hidden by a screen or partition. Be sure hoses and gardening tools are stowed neatly in the garage or out of sight.

5. Much mulch. Adding new mulch to your beds, tree trunks and shrubbery can give your home’s entire exterior a fresh look. Select a natural mulch color that blends well with other your home’s exterior palette.

6. Add some color to those beds. Remove last year’s dead plants and debris, then brighten up the beds with pops of color. Look for flowers that bloom at a variety of times and grow to varying heights to keep flower beds looking beautiful all year long. Decide on a color scheme before you start.

7. Tidy up your driveway. The driveway is usually neglected, but it could stand some spring cleaning as well. Use a hose or power washer to spray off debris, then fill or seal cracks after removing any weeds sticking through. Remember to tidy up driveway edges by pulling weeds and using an edger.

8. Give shrubs a trim. It’s crazy how quickly bushes can grow completely out of control. Give them a trim and restore their shape. Be sure to snip off any low-growing branches on trees as well.

9. Update house numbers. Give house numbers a face lift with spray paint or replace them entirely to give the appearance of a well-maintained home.

10. Give your home a bath. Whether your home has siding, brick or stone, a fresh wash using a power washer will do wonders to spruce up your home’s exterior. Be sure to use the proper pressure for your home’s exterior so as not to damage the surface.

With just a little bit of work, your home will make the perfect first impression once you are ready to welcome visitors again.