Opteon Launches Pioneering STRA Powered by AirDNA Rentalizer™

Opteon AMC, an appraisal management company (AMC), has officially unveiled its groundbreaking Short-Term Rental Analysis (STRA) product. A trailblazing innovation in the industry, Opteon's cutting-edge tool is poised to transform the process by which Non-Qualified Mortgage (QM) lenders evaluate properties for STR investment. This offering will provide lenders with precise rental potential, forecasts for occupancy rates, comprehensive market trends with comparables, and expert appraiser analysis. Commencing January 8, 2024, the new STRA product will be accessible solely to Opteon customers. To sign up as an Opteon customer, reach out to [email protected].

The Short-Term Rental Analysis product, already endorsed by appraisers, supersedes the current 1007 form (*.pdf), which, although widely utilized, inadequately addresses the distinctive dynamics of STR investments. Opteon, in partnership with AirDNA (a prominent provider of short-term rental data and analytics), has developed a straightforward, all-encompassing solution that pledges to revolutionize the appraisal process for STRs.

Opteon has long led the charge to bring innovative solutions to our customers, and we are extremely pleased to be able to deliver more accurate data to Opteon clients and their investors to aid them in making more secure lending decisions. Leland Trice, Managing Director of Opteon USA

By utilizing AirDNA's Rentalizer™ technology, Opteon Certified General Staff Appraisers can access comprehensive short-term rental market data to calculate the potential annual income for any property. This technology also enables users to identify accurate short-term rental comparables and essential market insights, which assist underwriters in making well-informed and confident lending decisions.

Opteon, established in 2005, is the largest independent provider of valuation professional services in Australia and New Zealand. With its recent expansion into the American market, Opteon has invested substantially in tailoring its diverse technology-driven solutions. These solutions have been proven to reduce time, enhance quality, and minimize human error while preserving the invaluable human expertise at the core of its services.