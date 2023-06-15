RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
Visit our FacebookVisit our TwitterVisit our LinkedIn
Real Estate Marketing & Beyond
Home » Housing » News » Over 4,000 RE/MAX Agents Among America's Best

Over 4,000 RE/MAX Agents Among America's Best

By Mihaela Lica Butler | June 15, 2023
LinkedInBufferPinterest

RealTrends + Tom Ferry's America's Best Real Estate Professionals recognized 4,117 RE/MAX professionals out of nearly 28,000 agents who applied for the "America's Best" 2023 list. RE/MAX agents also stood out in the RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand ranking – an elite subset of "America's Best."

REMAX balloon large
(RE/MAX had over 4000 professionals among "America's Best" 2023.)

One is seven real estate agents who applied for RealTrends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals List are RE/MAX professionals. The "America's Best" recognition is based on 2022 productivity. 

"America's Best" grouped teams into five categories based on number of team members; individuals, small teams, medium teams, large teams, and mega teams. The 1,347 qualifying RE/MAX teams of all sizes averaged 21.6 sides per agent, compared to the average for competitor teams of 13.3 sides. RE/MAX teams also had the highest sides-per-agent average in three team categories: 28.6 for Small, 19.1 for Medium, and 16.7 for Large.

RE/MAX agents Carlos Alvarez, Max Lomas, Quintavius Burdette, Courtney Wilson, Joe Schroder, Tim Heimbach, Don Goethals, Michelle Jones, Humera Khawaja, Ryan Smith, Missy Zecher, David Beach, Morey Allaway, Gary Newton, Julie Thompson, JD Gieson, Jeffrey Roberts, Jeremy Johnson, Ryan Kramer, Mark Abdel, Kimberly Jarrard, Kendall Pashak, and Meredith Exum ranked in the top 100 "America's Best" individuals list

This recognition spotlights RE/MAX's impact on the real estate business sector. 

"We are incredibly proud of these RE/MAX agents for being recognized as the best," said Nick Bailey, RE/MAX, LLC President and CEO. "This honor is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and their dedication to providing exceptional service. It underscores our brand's ongoing position as the best option for productive professionals."

RE/MAX equips agents with comprehensive support and resources, enabling them to thrive in a competitive marketplace. The network offers educational programs through RE/MAX University, cutting-edge technology platforms such as the recently launched MAX/Tech powered by kvCORE, and a global referral network of professionals with a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.

RealTrends + Tom Ferry's America's Best Real Estate Professionals is the industry's largest ranking of agents specifically based on homes sold. Eligibility for the "America's Best" ranking required individual agents to close at least 40 transaction sides or $16 million in sales volume in 2022, while teams had to close at least 60 transaction sides or $24 million in sales volume.

Mihaela Lica Butler
Mihaela Lica Butler is senior partner at Pamil Visions PR. She is a widely cited authority on public relations issues, with an experience of over 20 years in online PR, marketing, and SEO.She covers startups, online marketing, social media, SEO, and other topics of interest for Realty Biz News.
Latest posts by Mihaela Lica Butler (see all)

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Leadership Corner

    Jade Mills Real Estate Top Influencer

  • real estate digital marketing

    • Get Digital Marketing Training
    right to your inbox
    All Contents © Copyright RealtyBizNews · All Rights Reserved. 2016-2023
    Website Designed by Swaydesign.
    linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram