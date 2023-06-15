Over 4,000 RE/MAX Agents Among America's Best

RealTrends + Tom Ferry's America's Best Real Estate Professionals recognized 4,117 RE/MAX professionals out of nearly 28,000 agents who applied for the "America's Best" 2023 list. RE/MAX agents also stood out in the RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand ranking – an elite subset of "America's Best."

One is seven real estate agents who applied for RealTrends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals List are RE/MAX professionals. The "America's Best" recognition is based on 2022 productivity.

"America's Best" grouped teams into five categories based on number of team members; individuals, small teams, medium teams, large teams, and mega teams. The 1,347 qualifying RE/MAX teams of all sizes averaged 21.6 sides per agent, compared to the average for competitor teams of 13.3 sides. RE/MAX teams also had the highest sides-per-agent average in three team categories: 28.6 for Small, 19.1 for Medium, and 16.7 for Large.

RE/MAX agents Carlos Alvarez, Max Lomas, Quintavius Burdette, Courtney Wilson, Joe Schroder, Tim Heimbach, Don Goethals, Michelle Jones, Humera Khawaja, Ryan Smith, Missy Zecher, David Beach, Morey Allaway, Gary Newton, Julie Thompson, JD Gieson, Jeffrey Roberts, Jeremy Johnson, Ryan Kramer, Mark Abdel, Kimberly Jarrard, Kendall Pashak, and Meredith Exum ranked in the top 100 "America's Best" individuals list.

This recognition spotlights RE/MAX's impact on the real estate business sector.

"We are incredibly proud of these RE/MAX agents for being recognized as the best," said Nick Bailey, RE/MAX, LLC President and CEO. "This honor is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and their dedication to providing exceptional service. It underscores our brand's ongoing position as the best option for productive professionals."

RE/MAX equips agents with comprehensive support and resources, enabling them to thrive in a competitive marketplace. The network offers educational programs through RE/MAX University, cutting-edge technology platforms such as the recently launched MAX/Tech powered by kvCORE, and a global referral network of professionals with a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.

RealTrends + Tom Ferry's America's Best Real Estate Professionals is the industry's largest ranking of agents specifically based on homes sold. Eligibility for the "America's Best" ranking required individual agents to close at least 40 transaction sides or $16 million in sales volume in 2022, while teams had to close at least 60 transaction sides or $24 million in sales volume.