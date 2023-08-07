Patty Reis Is the New Southport Brokerage Manager for William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Patty Reis has been appointed the new Brokerage Manager for William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty in Southport, Conn. With nearly two decades of experience in real estate sales across Fairfield County, Conn., Reis brings a wealth of knowledge to her new position.

Patty Reis is a licensed real estate salesperson who held various positions at Brown Harris Stevens, where she excelled as a top-selling and listing agent in Darien, Rowayton, New Canaan, Norwalk, Greenwich, and Stamford. She has established herself as a trusted broker in the competitive Fairfield County market, gaining a reputation for repeat business and referrals and delivering growth. Reis's passion for real estate is evident in her approach to the market. She loves the industry's dynamic nature and is always excited about new opportunities and challenges.

"I love the energy of real estate. There is always something unique and different around every corner, whether it's a new listing or a new group of buyers to work with," Reis said. "There's always something more to learn."

With a background in advertising spanning 15 years, Patty successfully oversaw campaigns for renowned brands like American Express, Reebok, Drexel Burnham Lambert, Pizza Hut, and Miller Brewing Company before transitioning to real estate.

Her background in consumer brand marketing has also benefited her real estate career, allowing her to bring a creative flair and vision to her listings. In her new role as Southport brokerage manager, Reis aims to leverage her extensive marketing and real estate experience to support and enhance the success of the brokerage's agents. She aims to help them expand their business and increase their market share in Southport.

Combining her expertise in the local market with her advertising and marketing skills, Patty Reis consistently achieves outstanding outcomes for buyers and sellers.

"I'm here to make my agents look good. I'm excited to bring the lessons and skills I've acquired to help my agents expand their business and build greater market share here in Southport," she said in a communique.

Paul Breunich, Chairman and CEO of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, expressed his excitement about Reis joining the leadership team. He highlighted her broad understanding of the business and her track record with the region's buyers, sellers, builders, and relocation clients.

"She has significant experience with buyers, sellers, builders and relocation clients in the region, and a uniquely broad understanding of the business," he said. "I look forward to working with her and seeing what her considerable talents will bring."

William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty collectively manage a $5.8 billion portfolio and have over 1,100 sales associates across 27 brokerages in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Westchester County, New York. As one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty affiliates globally, the company ranks 35th in the United States in sales volume. The company's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.