Twitter on Tuesday launched three new tools that will improve how businesses run advertising campaigns on Twitter:

Site Visit Optimization is a new optimization goal under the Website Traffic objective, helping advertisers drive more visits from Twitter to their websites or landing pages.

provides conversion metrics by counting events in aggregate for audiences who have opted out of tracking on iOS devices. Events Manager is a centralized hub where advertisers can manage their Twitter Website Tag and associated web-based conversion events.

The new ad performance products are part of Twitter’s long-term Performance advertising strategy, which will enable advertisers to drive more traffic to their sites, boost user acquisition, and increase ROI.

These three foundational updates to improve performance advertising are just the beginning: Twitter plans to add even more tools to help advertisers understand the performance and impact of their ad campaigns. As a result, 2022 will be a banner year for performance, Twitter stated in an official bulletin.

The Website Clicks & Conversions was renamed Website Traffic to reflect the newly expanded product offering.

Site Visit Optimization

The Site Visit Optimization is a new Website Traffic objective goal, and it will help advertisers serve ads to the audiences most likely to visit their websites and a lower cost per site visit.

According to Twitter, advertisers in the beta testing phase of Site Visits Optimization product reported an average lower cost-per-site-visit of 31%

Site Visits Optimization requires advertisers to install the Javascript

Twitter Website Tag that will enable Twitter to track user actions on the targeted website. The tag has a Click ID parameter appended automatically to URLs in a specific ad campaign. In addition, advertisers must set up Site Visit Conversion Events to let Twitter know what visits they want to track on a particular website or landing page.

The Twitter Website Tag, Click ID, and Site Visit Conversion Event setup are prerequisites for successful use of the new Site Visit Optimization product.

After setting up the prerequisites and target URL, advertisers can choose the type of bids they want to run: Autobid paired with Site Visit Optimization and Maxbid for bids on Site Visit events instead of clicks.

Advertisers can use targeting parameters like followers, interest, and location to serve the ads. However, these audiences will not include opted-out iOS 14.5 users.

Aggregated Measurement

The Aggregated Measurement within the Twitter Ads Manager Reporting section provides an aggregated view of site metrics and conversion events. Advertisers can use this to get a clear overview of ad performance for audiences who have opted out of tracking on iOS devices.

For Aggregated Measurement to work, advertisers must set up the Twitter Website Tag and the Site Visit Conversion Event. In addition, Aggregated Measurement limits the ad groups per ad account to 256 set up by Twitter to provide stronger privacy for users.

Twitter Aggregated Measurement ad groups limit.

Events Manager

Events Manager is the centralized hub where advertisers can manage the Twitter Website Tag and associated web-based conversion events. Advertisers will find it within the Website Traffic objective’s Ads Manager and is accessible by clicking on Tools > Events Manager (previously conversion tracking).

The tool works with the Twitter Website Tag and allows advertisers to set up event sources and conversion events based on audience targetting to signal to Twitter which website actions they want to track. When implemented corrected, the Events Manager will display prompt status updates.

These Twitter performance advertising products aim to serve ads to audiences most likely to visit an advertiser’s website, improve ad engagement on Twitter, and meet the new privacy rules on the web. They were launched in preparation for the next phase of performance advertising on Twitter.