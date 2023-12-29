Private Flood Insurance in Kentucky with Neptune Flood

Neptune Flood now offers expanded coverage in Kentucky, with higher limits and broader protection than the NFIP. As the US's largest private flood insurance provider, Neptune Flood now safeguards residential, commercial, and condominium properties in 49 states.

Neptune Flood has just expanded its services to include the state of Kentucky, meaning that residents and businesses in Kentucky now have access to residential, commercial, and RCBAP flood products. With this expansion, Neptune Flood is now available in 49 states and Washington, D.C.

According to Risk Factor by First Street Foundation, over 300,000 homes in Kentucky have a greater than 25% chance of flooding in the next 30 years. That's hundreds of thousands of homes left unprotected that will benefit from Neptune. Jean-Luc Eckstein, Neptune's Chief Customer Officer

Neptune Flood offers higher coverage limits and more extensive coverage options that are not offered through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). These options allow property owners to safeguard their assets under a single policy. Additionally, Neptune Flood provides optional coverages such as temporary living expenses and business interruption, which go beyond what is available through the NFIP. With coverage options of up to $4,000,000 for residential and commercial properties and $10,000,000 for RCBAP, Neptune Flood is the preferred alternative to the NFIP.

Trevor Burgess, Neptune's President & CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion into Kentucky:

We couldn't be more excited to make coverage available in Kentucky. Neptune is now available in the contiguous United States and Hawaii, with apologies to Alaska, letting agents and customers protect property against flood risk. With less than 1% of homes in Kentucky having a current NFIP flood policy (just 18,000 homes), our expansion into the state couldn't come sooner. Neptune Flood Expands Coverage into Kentucky

Neptune Flood has already attracted 175,000 customers and is accessible through numerous agents as well as online via neptuneflood.com.