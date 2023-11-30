RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
Real Estate Marketing & Beyond
Property Inspect Partners THDA and OCFL to End Homelessness

Property Inspect Partners THDA and OCFL to End Homelessness

By Victoria Udrea | November 30, 2023
Property Inspect has teamed up with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and Orange County, Florida, to combat homelessness. THDA and OCFL offer assistance and resources to individuals in Tennessee and the Orlando area of Florida who are facing homelessness, using data, established methods, and community input to help them stabilize their situations. This enables them to create a homelessness response system that supports individuals in thriving.

Both programs are integrating Property Inspects Software into their Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program. The HCV program, a major federal initiative, helps very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled afford safe and clean housing in the private market. Participants can seek various types of housing, including single-family homes, townhouses, and apartments. A key requirement in the HCV program is the Housing Quality Standards (HQS) Report, which defines "standard housing" and sets minimum health and safety criteria for program participants. The current HQS regulations encompass 13 main aspects of housing quality, performance requirements, and acceptability criteria to fulfil each performance requirement. Standardized property inspections help promptly identify compliance and safety issues that could endanger incoming tenants.

Property Inspection & Operations Software | Property Inspect

Ray Costello of Property Inspect expressed deep gratitude for the chance to contribute to the initiative to end homelessness in Tennessee and Florida. He emphasized the company's belief in the potential of its technology to play a key role in addressing this issue:

To say we are honored to have the opportunity to be part of this incredible initiative to end homelessness in Tennessee and Florida is an understatement. We have long believed that technology like ours can play a foundational role in solving the issue of homelessness.

Property Inspect offers an app and web-based inspection software platform designed to assist municipalities, multifamily, and property managers in documenting and creating standardized reports, including comments, photos, and videos. Property Inspect is a personalized platform for effective property management, facility management, inspections and compliance.

Victoria Udrea
Victoria Udrea, a talented author who specializes in real estate and technology, is a valued contributor to Realty Biz News. With her keen eye for detail and passion for keeping readers informed, she diligently covers the latest developments in the industry, focusing particularly on the exciting realm of smart home technology.
Victoria Udrea

