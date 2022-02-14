Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Public Adjuster

by

As a homeowner, you understand why it is important to carry homeowner’s insurance and faithfully make the payments that will keep the policy active for the unexpected moment when you might need it. When you least expect it, you may be facing a leak from the toilet or washing machine or any other damage to your home that needs to be addressed. You call your insurance agent to let them know what has happened and hopefully solve the problem. However, you quickly realize that you are either given the runaround or that the funds they are offering you to fix the issue appear to be insufficient. That is when you start thinking about calling a public adjuster because you want someone who will fight for your rights. What should you ask them to make sure you get the best ally possible? Let’s find out.

Why should I hire a public adjuster?

You may find that if your claim is very large or if your insurance company believes they can get away with a low offer, your options become very limited. You may be forced to accept funds that will leave you hanging when it comes to finishing the repairs o suing the insurance company which may cost you money. Or you can hire a public adjuster to negotiate on your behalf. This last option seems to be the best idea, and you may get a better settlement. Additionally, it will not require you to pay anything out-of-pocket.

Once you decide to hire a public adjuster, take the time to ask some key questions, such as:

How much experience do you have?

No matter how straightforward your claim may seem, you don’t want someone who is new to the business. That is because the insurance company will have its own team of adjusters and lawyers with plenty of experience on cases like yours.

Do you work alone?

It may sound appealing to work with someone that will always be there to answer your phone calls and get to know you more thoroughly. However, the advantage of working with someone who is part of a team is that they might offer better negotiation or greater leverage when dealing with your claim.

Are you licensed?

No matter what state you live in, you want someone who is licensed for that state. Having no license means breaking the law, and you do not want to be put at risk.

Have you dealt with claims like mine?

Some types of cases may be typical, and the adjuster may deal with them regularly. If your case is more complicated or unusual, you need someone with the necessary knowledge to deal with the specific quirks of your case.

How much do you charge?

In general terms, a public adjuster only gets paid when you do. Avoid working with someone who asks for money upfront. You may also wish to find out how involved you will be able to be with your claim or whether they will prepare your claim themselves or farm it out to a third-party contractor. If you have any further questions, you may click hopepublicadjusters.com to clear them up.