Real Estate CRM? Pipedrive May Help Boost Revenue by 20%

Real estate CRM is essential to improve productivity and nurture relationships with your customers. Pipedrive does the job, it’s free to try and quite affordable for its essential features.

The Pipedrive real estate CRM is an elegant solution to nurture relationships with your clientele and boost revenue while keeping track of all your deals on the go.

Pipedrive is a customer relationship management (CRM) platform with account-management functionality, which comes in handy during the sales process. You can use the software to:

input your contacts’ details;

save all communication and exchanges with contacts automatically;

organize property details;

manage leads and discover new business opportunities;

receive automatic messages and reminders from people interested in a property;

checking in with existing clients;

organize calls and emails;

synchronize schedules across devices;

record essential information of the sales process from start to finish;

get in-depth insights on your sales cycle, tasks, activities, and more.

The Pipedrive CRM dashboard is straightforward, visually appealing, and intuitive: a breeze to use. In addition, it is intelligently structured to give you a clear overview of the essential activities that impact your bottom line. For example, the visual data about your deals provides quick insights that will help you improve your sales strategies promptly.

You can see reports based on the deals started, deals lost (by reason), deals won over time, the average value of deals won, conversions, forecasts, and so on.

Because it is an intuitive interface, you can use it without hours of training and onboarding. It comes with a monthly usage fee, and even the Essential package ($12.50 per user per month) offers excellent value for money: it includes lead, deal, calendar, pipeline management, and 24/7 customer support. But you will want a better package if you want extended functionality: the Professional tier has call tracking, forecasts, enhanced custom reporting, and other features that boost performance and revenue. And you will want to use the LeadBooster add-on (extra charge), a modern lead generation utility with a chatbot for your site.

There are other advantages Pipedrive offers to its users, and the third-party integration is excellent: the system supports over 275 apps and integrations for accounting, invoicing, communication, lead generation, task management, and more.

You can sync Pipedrive with over 275 tools and apps, including Google, Xero, Asana, Slack, Kixie and more.

As a real estate agent, broker, or company, Pipedrive CRM will allow you to streamline your sales process and manage client relationships. You can also manage tasks across your teams, warm up cold leads, close sales, create and automate promotional campaigns, schedule meetings, set up automatic messages and reminders, and get reports on your current customers and their financial status. You will also quickly understand which areas you need to improve to optimize your sales.

Pipedrive is a balanced tool for customer management, especially if you keep an extensive database. It will aid you in:

organizing client and property details (with photographs);

updating contact information;

getting email reminders and notifications to stay connected with clients throughout the sales process;

managing remote agents and supporting their efforts with cloud software and mobile apps;

prioritizing leads;

onboarding new clients, etc.

According to forecasts, the CRM market will reach over 40 billion U.S. dollars by 2023. But does it make sense to invest in such a solution if you are a small business? If you take into account that the average ROI on CRM is $8.71 for each dollar spent, your answer is yes.