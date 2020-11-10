Real Estate Facebook Posts The Why and How to Rejuvenate your Facebook Campaigns

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Your real estate Facebook posts will either make or break your Facebook marketing campaign. Find the best tips here to create Facebook posts that convert.

They say numbers don’t lie and if this is so, then Facebook should be top of every real estate company’s list of marketing platforms. Consider this list of recent Facebook statistics; over 60.6% of internet users are on Facebook and this leading social media platform boasts over 2.7 billion monthly active users (MAUs).

As a real estate business owner, these numbers must excite you. After all, your target home buyer is most likely on this social media network.

The why of Real Estate Facebook Posts

With a smart Facebook marketing strategy, you can grow your reach and build the visibility of your real estate business. This is the perfect platform for your real estate advertising.

For real estate marketing it’s possible to use demographics, interests, income and location to target potential buyers. Facebook provides you with the tools to target the best buyers for your property.

You can get a detailed level of targeting by configuring the goal of your campaign. There are multiple targeting options to narrow down your audience. This means you enjoy more effective results from your campaigns.

Facebook now replaces cold calling or the need to post notices all over town. Most of the people you want to target are on their smartphones, checking their social media accounts. This is where you need to take your business.

Creating Real Estate Facebook Posts that Convert

Here are some ideas to help you create the best Facebook posts for your business.

Share your Listings

Showcase your listings on Facebook posts as part of your lead generation campaign. Add a beautiful photo, the perks of the location and some details about the property.

Bring your Properties to Life with Video

Video is the most underutilized technique in real estate marketing. Adding video to your Facebook posts increases the engagement levels including likes, shares, comments and shares.

Use Facebook’s Carousel Ad Format

This allows you to Show Multiple Properties or multiple rooms in one property. With this tool, you can display a series of images in a catalog type format. This allows viewers to scroll through and view multiple images or listings. It transforms your real estate Facebook posts by adding visual appeal.

Build Trust through your Facebook Posts

Transparency is critical in real estate, yet many clients complain about lack of trust in this industry. You can change this by building trust with your followers through precise content, realistic imagery and avoiding misrepresentation.

Make sure whatever you show on your posts is what potential buyers find when they visit the properties. Using testimonials and reviews is a simple tactic to instill trust in your services.

Mix Content Ideas

Don’t just showcase your beautiful listings but instead deliver fresh and relevant content every time you post. Some of the important content your followers need includes recently closed sales, market situation, home prices, and neighborhood news or home improvement blog tips. The idea is to generate a buzz with the content you share.

Engaging Posts

Your language should be relatable and engaging. For instance, using personal pronouns such as ‘I’ and ‘we’ connects better with readers. Your real estate Facebook posts should also encourage comments from readers.

Final Thoughts

From lead generation, increased web traffic, higher conversion to increased brand visibility, Facebook offers realtors endless opportunities to grow their businesses. It’s one of the most effective marketing platforms for a real estate business due to the targeting opportunities available. With these tips, you can create real estate Facebook posts that stand out.

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash