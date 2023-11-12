Real Estate Photography: Getting Your Home Sold Through Better Marketing

In today’s digital age, where the click of a button brings the world to our doorstep, real estate photography has become a crucial aspect of marketing a home for sale—it's the cornerstone of modern real estate marketing.

With the rise of online listings and virtual tours, images are often the first—and sometimes the only—opportunity for sellers to make an impression on potential buyers. The importance of this visual presentation cannot be understated, and here's an expanded exploration of why.

First Impressions Matter

Real Estate Photography is so vitally important in today’s home-buying process. Most home buyers are fully digital savvy. They sit on their phones and can access all the homes for sale that meet their criteria in minutes.

They only come out from behind their phone or computer when they have found a home that meets their criteria and they find it visually compelling.

A buyer's first contact with a home is on the Internet. A first impression is made in those few moments.

And the number one factor that creates that impression is the photography provided for the home. As real estate agents, we talk about curb appeal. The new curb appeal is what I like to call. “web appeal”.

Web appeal happens online, where your home's photography creates the first impression.

Showcasing Your Home By Highlighting Features

High-quality real estate photography does more than document a space—it accentuates it. When selling a home this is time to highlight your home's best features.

Spacious kitchens become stages for family gatherings; grand staircases suggest elegance and expansive backyards promise tranquility. You can show your home is a fixer-upper or entirely turn-key. Good photography documents your home in a way that you get the genuine buyer for your house through the door.

Professional photographers use lighting, angles, and composition to bring these scenes to life, ensuring each photograph tells part of the home's story.

Did you know a study has shown that a home buyer online spends 60% of their time reviewing a home for sale looking at the photos?

Competitive Edge

Standing out in a sea of homes for sale. The real estate market is a competitive arena where homes vie for attention in a digital landscape. High-quality photographs act as digital curb appeal, making a listing pop against a backdrop of less visually appealing offerings. A striking image can distinguish between a listing languishing on the market and a quickly swept up by an eager buyer.

A home in full sunlight with a blue sky, which gives it a lot of contrast, will pop off the screen. Subliminally, a buyer's eye will be drawn to the photo of a home that has the most contrast.

And nothing is more important than grabbing a buyer's attention with the lead photo. Then, follow up with a series of high-quality photos.

Speeding Up the Sale

Nowadays, there is no reason a real estate agent shouldn’t be providing professional-level real estate photography services for homes they list. Quality listing photos certainly stand out, especially when other listings have mediocre or poor-quality images.

Quality images will lead to more online views of your home. Each quality image of your home adds to the “stickiness” of your listing. If buyers are liking what they see they will spend more time on your listing and not moving on to another. More views equal more showings, which leads to offers.

It increases not only the speed of getting an offer.

Visual Storytelling

I constantly tell my sellers that their first showings are online. The internet is usually your home’s first exposure for a buyer. A modern home buyer will thoroughly vet the home through photographs and the detailed information they find online.

Only when they have given the thumbs up to the images online will they take the next step to make an appointment to view the home in person.

It’s essential that your online listing presents your home in a good light and tells the complete story of your home.

Attracting Distant Buyers

A local property can attract international buyers—or someone from the other side of the country—sight unseen.

For these distant buyers, the decision to purchase can hinge on the quality of the visual representation.

Real estate photography can close the distance gap, providing a comprehensive and compelling look at a property that might be hundreds or thousands of miles away.

Social Media and Marketing

Social Media can be a potent marketing tool when selling your home. It helps get the word out on your home and can shed a slightly different light. Don’t underestimate the power of Instagram, X and Facebook when marketing your home.

The critical thing to remember is that social media is image-driven and it is essential to have the highest quality photos you can.

Saving Time

Time is a precious commodity for both buyers and sellers. Quality photographs offer a detailed pre-visit screening, ensuring that buyers have a high level of interest when they request a physical showing.

This pre-selection process saves sellers from preparing and vacating their homes for fruitless showings. It allows buyers to optimize their search process, focusing only on the properties that have truly captured their interest.

Increased Perceived Value

Real estate photography can have a 'halo effect', enhancing the perceived value of a property. Exceptional images can showcase a home in such a light that its desirability—and consequently its market value—is significantly elevated in the eyes of potential buyers.

This can translate into real financial gain for the seller, achieving higher sale prices and better returns on investment.

Conclusion

In conclusion, as the real estate industry evolves with technological advancements, the importance of photography in real estate simultaneously grows. It's not just about selling a property; it's about selling a potential lifestyle, a dream, an aspiration—all through the lens of a camera.

Real estate photography is the silent yet persuasive communicator that can differentiate between a listing that lingers and one that leaps off the market. It's a vital tool that translates the concrete into the conceptual, the actual into the possible, and a space into a place called 'home'.