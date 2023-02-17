Real Estate Pro Rachel Jones joins Engel & Völkers as a Global Advisor

Engel & Völkers of East Greenwich announced today that Rachel Jones has joined its brokerage as a global real estate advisor, where she specializes in new construction, historic properties, and clients relocating. Rachel has consistently been a top performer since receiving her real estate license in 2016. She received the Diamond Sales Award from the Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors from 2016-2019.

She received the Platinum Plus Sales Award by the Greater Providence Board of Realtors

for sales exceeding $20 million from 2020-2022. Rachel was an Excellence in Real Estate

honoree by Rhode Island Monthly in 2020, a Best of Zillow award winner, and she was ranked in

the Top 10 Teams in Rhode Island by RealTrends in 2021.



“Rachel has demonstrated a consistent pattern of growth, despite challenging real estate

markets,” says Emilio DiSpirito, co-owner of Engel & Völkers. “Rachel is a leader not only in real

estate sales but in our community as well. We are thrilled to have Rachel join us at Engel &

Völkers and we look forward to assisting her with the support, marketing, and continued training

that she is eager to take part in.”



Rachel specializes in both new construction and historic homes. She has helped several clients

buy and build within complexes including Camden Woods in Cranston, the Preserve at Handy

Pond in Lincoln, and new construction in Woonsocket. Her passion for restoring historic homes

began when she purchased an old mill house built in 1850. She has since taken on larger projects

and restored several old homes. Her experience helps her serve as an advocate for clients looking

for historic properties in the tri-state area, especially on the East Side of Providence and the North

End of Woonsocket.



She has also helped several clients relocate to and from Ocean State. She has provided

guidance to sellers to maximize their investment when preparing for the next phase of their life.

For buyers looking to relocate to Rhode Island, Rachel is a lifelong native that can help clients

find an ideal community that fits their needs.



“I take great pride in being a lifelong Rhode Islander,” says Rachel. “I enjoy the opportunity to

educate my clients about all the wonderful things that our great state has to offer!”



In addition to being a real estate advisor with a proven sales track record, Rachel is active in her

community. She spearheaded a gift drive for families in need during the holidays and has held

food drives for the North Kingstown Food Pantry, the Better Lives Food Pantry, and the Camp

Street Ministry Thanksgiving Food Bank. She has also organized school supply donations for

Woonsocket Middle School.



Rachel joins Engel & Völkers from the RE/MAX Collection. She holds the Pricing Strategy Advisor

(PSA) and Real Estate Investing (REI) certifications from the National Association of Realtors.

She is a member of the Greater Providence Board of Realtors. She is licensed in RI, MA, and CT.



About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers was built by two friends with a shared passion to deliver the most unforgettable,

professional service experiences to real estate clients around the globe. What attracts people to

our network is the notion that if you work with great people, great business follows. Embodying a

culture of leadership, our greatest competition is ourselves, and the status quo is not an option when

client service is at the heart of our business. Our people share, collaborate and support each

other to achieve both personal and professional greatness. It’s a bond. It’s a feeling. It’s global.

This is us.

#