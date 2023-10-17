Real Estate Witch: 71% of Americans Would Buy a Haunted House to Save Money

During the spooky season, it is interesting that most Americans would be willing to purchase a well-known haunted house to save money. Surprisingly, over half (52%) of Americans are open to this idea. A significant 71% would consider it if it meant a financial benefit, as indicated by a recent study conducted by Real Estate Witch, Zillowtastrophes, and Estate Media. And here are even more statistics revealed by the study:
In 2023, around 29% of Americans believe they have resided in a genuinely haunted house, as opposed to 24% who claimed the same in 2022.
Of those who have lived in a haunted house, 27% were aware of the haunting before moving in and still chose to live there.
57% of those who have lived in a haunted house admit to being scared, and 43% say their home caused them stress.
More than a third of haunted house homeowners (36%) regret their decision to live in a haunted house and 55% state that they would not purchase another home if they knew it was haunted.
Over two-thirds of Americans (68%) believe the government should mandate sellers to disclose if a home is haunted.
Only 31% of sellers would willingly disclose that a house was haunted to a buyer.
In 2023, 11% of sellers would refuse to disclose a haunted house, even if required by law, compared to 8% in 2022.
52% of Americans would consider buying a haunted house in 2023, a decrease from 58% in 2022.
71% of Americans could be persuaded to purchase a haunted house to save money.
Nearly two-thirds of home buyers (62%) would only make an offer below the market value for a haunted home, with one-third (31%) offering at least $50,000 less and one-ninth (11%) offering at least $100,000.
While ghosts may be frightening, 93% of Americans are more afraid of home repair issues, such as mold (60%), termites (57%), and a leaky roof (54%). Almost half of Americans (48%) would rather live with ghosts than purchase a home near a nuclear waste facility.
Americans also ignored a few spooky things in favor of more space inside the house (38%), a larger yard or more land (38%), or a better school district (34%).
If you fear ghosts, doing your due diligence before buying a house is a good idea. 73% of haunted homeowners learned their house was haunted after moving in.
