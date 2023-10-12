Realtors: Google's New Unhelpful Content Algorhtymn Will Hurt Your Website

SEO is getting harder and more challenging, especially when site owners and content creators use AI to produce "filler" text without value to the reader. Google's helpful content algorithm aims to curb a trend that will potentially (spam) fill Search with unoriginal, invaluable content that provides no satisfying experience to visitors.

The "Google Search's helpful content system and your website" analyzes various factors in a website's content value or helpfulness. It assesses whether the content is genuinely informative and valuable or solely created to boost search engine rankings.

Websites that predominantly feature unhelpful content will experience a negative impact on their search rankings. According to Google:

"Any content—not just unhelpful content—on sites determined to have relatively high amounts of unhelpful content overall is less likely to perform well in Search, assuming there is other content elsewhere from the web that's better to display. For this reason, removing unhelpful content could help the rankings of your other content. This classifier process is entirely automated, using a machine-learning model. It works globally across all languages."

The system uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to assess and evaluate the helpfulness of content across the web. This automated approach allows Google to continuously refine and improve the search results, making them more relevant and reliable.

In theory, the algorithm will rank people-first content above AI-generated texts. Prioritizing readers over SEO strategies is essential for long-term success in organic search rankings.

If you create helpful content, you don't need to take any action. On the other hand, if you have noticed a change in your website traffic that may be related to the new algorithm, you should evaluate your content and fix or remove anything that doesn't seem helpful.

Some people may wonder how long it will take for a site to improve after removing unhelpful content. The system may take several months to apply the signal to identified sites. Refer to Google Search Central for details.