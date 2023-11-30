RentCafe.com's New Fee Transparency Initiative

RentCafe.com has recently updated its user interface to include a new fee disclosure section for every listing in response to the White House's initiative to increase transparency in rental housing fees.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) urged industry, housing providers, and state and local governments to implement policies that support fairness and transparency in renters' fees.

In response to the President's directives, lodging and rental housing companies have adjusted their pricing displays to ensure that the all-in price is easily visible to consumers.

RentCafe.com's update now allows potential renters to view the rent for the apartment and other fees, such as security deposits, administrative costs, and pet fees, before starting their application. This move is part of RentCafe.com's commitment to providing renters with the necessary information to make well-informed decisions.

"We understand that hidden fees can be a burden on renters, and we are committed to providing them with the information they need to make informed decisions. Our new approach to fee disclosures is just one of the many ways that we are working to improve the apartment search experience," said Esther Bonardi, vice president of REACH by RentCafe.

RentCafe.com website is an apartment listing service owned by Yardi, a prominent provider of property management software in the U.S. Through this update, required fees inputted by rental companies into their Yardi database are automatically displayed on RentCafe.com clearly and consistently. This effort aims to enhance the apartment search experience and eliminate any hidden fees that may burden renters.