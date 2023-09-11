Revive Vision AI to Power Pre-sale Home Renovation Solutions for Real Estate Professionals

Revive is introducing "Revive Vision AI," a cutting-edge listing tool powered by artificial intelligence for real estate professionals. This innovative tool combines computer vision with advanced machine learning to enable data-driven decision-making.

Introducing Revive Vision AI, a cutting-edge pre-sale home renovation solution by Revive. This innovative tool uses property photos to evaluate a property's current value and renovation possibilities.

"Revive Vision AI" from Revive is an advanced pre-sale home renovation solution. This industry-first smart tool analyzes property photos to evaluate a property's current value and renovation potential. It utilizes Revive's renovation recommendation engine to provide estimates supported by local contractors, maximizing the value of property listings.

This marks a significant advancement in artificial intelligence tools available to real estate professionals. For the first time, agents can leverage the unmatched speed and efficiency of AI-powered insights backed by award-winning computer vision technology. This technology considers a home's current condition to determine a more accurate current value and maximum potential value than traditional automated valuation models (AVM).

"Revive Vision AI" from Revive is the most advanced pre-sale home renovation solution. This industry-first smart tool analyzes property photos to evaluate a property's current value and renovation potential. It utilizes Revive's renovation recommendation engine to provide estimates supported by local contractors, maximizing the value of property listings.

Think of it as a smart comparative market analysis (CMA) combined with AI-powered automated valuation models (AVM), providing a detailed foundation for discussions and helping agents with their listing and pricing strategies.

Revive invites early adopters to use Revive Vision AI, currently in beta testing. Agents can join the waitlist to gain access to this comprehensive assessment tool. The tool provides a detailed plan and overview, including the estimated current market value of the property, the projected market value after renovations, a value-added potential score, a thorough renovation scope and budget, and a comprehensive renovation investment plan.

Michael Alladawi, CEO and Co-founder and Dalip Jaggi, COO and Co-founder at Revive.

"Agents are the powerhouse of the real estate industry, and sellers expect them to be knowledgeable on all things real estate," said Michael Alladawi, CEO and Co-Founder at Revive. "Revive Vision AI is an easy way for real estate professionals to present more detailed and accurate information to their clients in a digestible, easy-to-understand way," he added.

The Revive Vision AI process is straightforward. Real estate agents upload at least ten photos of their client's property into the Revive admin dashboard via the mobile app or desktop. Revive Vision AI then compares the subject property with similar homes in the area by analyzing photos available in MLS records. Advanced machine learning algorithms process the data obtained from photo analysis and comparative analysis. Revive Vision AI can accurately estimate renovation costs, potential market value, and projected return on investment. Finally, the AI tool will generate a report that provides investment insights and recommended home improvements.

Revive Vision AI provides all the essential information for real estate professionals and sellers to make informed decisions that align with their goals.

"Revive Vision AI is delivering what may be one of the most practical and valuable uses of AI in real estate available today," said Dalip Jaggi, COO and co-founder at Revive, who spearheads its technology development, adding, "By leveraging computer vision and machine learning, we're able to show homeowners how a pre-sale renovation may significantly increase their wealth. We are fundamentally improving the listing conversation real estate professionals will have with their clients, helping sellers make better decisions through real data."

Revive's latest breakthrough in real estate technology demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to helping real estate professionals deliver a better sales experience while assisting clients in maximizing the value of their homes. Revive has expanded its AI capabilities by increasing its development teams.

"This is only the beginning of how AI will be leveraged to help real estate agents and homeowners," said Alladawi.

Real estate agents currently working with Revive can subscribe to the tool to access Revive Vision AI. Pricing details will be available soon. Agents can join a waitlist to be invited to participate in the program as it rolls out in phases.

Learn more about Revive Vision AI at www.revivevision.ai.