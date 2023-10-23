REZI CEO Sean Mitchell Gains Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023 Recognition

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) has honored Sean Mitchell, the CEO and Co-founder of REZI, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

REZI is a marketplace enabling landlords and tenants to rent apartments instantly. Users can browse online listings, take virtual tours, and schedule on-demand showings. They also can pay their rent via a secure online payment system and set automatic recurring payments. The main REZI advantage is that the platform does not charge any application, credit check, or broker fees.

Goldman Sachs selected REZI CEO Sean Mitchell from multiple industries to honor him as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023.

"This recognition from Goldman Sachs is an honor, but I truly believe this award says less about me than about the importance of REZI's mission," said Sean Mitchell, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of REZI. "Renters in the United States hate the leasing process, yet 1 out of every 3 households here are rented. For far too long, technology has evaded residential real estate, particularly amongst rentals with a fragmented housing supply. At REZI, we know that technology will have a huge role to play in democratizing access to housing and building a mutually beneficial future for property owners and residents alike." REZI Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, commended Mitchell for his visionary work pushing innovation and redefining markets:

"We're delighted to recognize Sean Mitchell as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2023. Like everyone in this year's class, Sean has been a visionary in his field, pushing forward innovation and redefining markets. We are excited to harness Goldman's convening power to bring together these dynamic leaders and hear their insights."

Aside from honoring exceptional entrepreneurs, the Builders and Innovators Summit provided opportunities for attendees to gain knowledge from experts in various fields.