RISMedia Virtual Event: Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year

As the real estate industry looks forward to a highly anticipated new year, RISMedia is preparing to introduce an extraordinary virtual event, "Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year - New Year, New Mindset," on Thursday, January 11, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

The event boasts a lineup of over 50 top brokers, agents, and experts in the industry, offering a wealth of inspiration and knowledge. Attendees can anticipate receiving crucial updates on the current residential landscape and gaining valuable insights into practical strategies and precise guidance for achieving a resounding success in 2024.

Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year is designed to empower professionals with the tools they need to thrive in the ever-evolving real estate landscape. John Featherston, CEO of RISMedia

The online gathering presents a chance for interested parties, whether experienced real estate professionals or newcomers, to interact with leading thinkers who will impart their knowledge on navigating the obstacles and seizing the possibilities awaiting in 2024.

Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year Event by RISMedia Details

Date and time: Thursday, January 11, 2024 | 11:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual. Join online at rocking.rismedia.com

Registration: Click here to register and enjoy a 25% discount on your ticket!

RISMedia Premier members are granted complimentary access.

Participants can anticipate engaging discussions, insightful presentations, and networking prospects that transcend geographical boundaries. Notable sessions and keynote speakers include:

Getting Ahead of the Lawsuits : Preparing for the Compensation Conversation with Jessica Edgerton, Chief Legal Officer/Executive Vice President of Industry and Learning, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

: Preparing for the Compensation Conversation with Jessica Edgerton, Chief Legal Officer/Executive Vice President of Industry and Learning, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® A Year of Possibility : Finding and Seizing the Opportunities in Today's Market with Brian Buffini, Chairman & Founder, Buffini & Company

: Finding and Seizing the Opportunities in Today's Market with Brian Buffini, Chairman & Founder, Buffini & Company The 2024 Economy: Are Things Finally Getting Better? with Dr. Lisa Sturtevant, Chief Economist, Bright MLS

Explore all the engaging sessions and speakers here.

Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year will provide a strong kickstart in 2024 and guidance on sustaining progress throughout the year.