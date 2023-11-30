RREAF Residential Rebrands Itself RR Living

RREAF Residential, the property management company under RREAF Holdings LLC, has announced its rebrand to RR Living. The new brand comes as the company aims to improve the lives of its current and future customers across its 60+ apartment communities, with almost 16,000 units nationwide and more than 45,000 residents calling RR Living home.

Recognizing that renters have options when choosing a place to live, RR Living aims to be the preferred choice by supporting residents through every stage of life – from their first apartment to raising a family to transitioning to empty-nesters.

The company seeks to redefine the renting experience by offering a neighbour-focused environment and lifestyle and prioritizing long-term residency. While market changes and interest rate fluctuations impact the modern American dream, RR Living is committed to creating a genuine sense of home for individuals and families, unlike other property owners focused on cutting costs.

Since our initial launch in 2018, we've created a true living experience at all of our communities to foster an unparalleled lifestyle. Residents live their lives with us when they choose to move into an RR Living apartment. In this new phase, we look forward to expanding our multifamily, student living and BTR portfolios while delivering an unrivaled place to call home. Melanie French, CEO of RR Living.

French came on board the company to oversee growth strategy in 2022. French has previously held executive-level multifamily leadership roles for over 20 years, including Executive Vice President, Managing Principal, and President with esteemed national real estate operators. RR Living is led by a team of industry veterans like French focused on providing high-quality housing for working Americans. The company's main objectives are increasing revenues, managing expenses, and enhancing the overall valuation of its communities, all while offering residents an excellent place to live.

Like its parent company, RREAF Holdings LLC, the company is in Dallas with properties primarily located across the South, Southeast, and Southern Atlantic regions of the United States.

Following its rebrand, RR Living took over management of 5,002 units in the past 12 months. As the management and acquisition platforms expand, RR Living plans to add over 100 new hires in 2024 and aims to double in size over the next 36 months.