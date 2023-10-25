Homes for Heroes®, the largest nationwide network of real estate and mortgage professionals, announced that Ruth Johnson, the company's founder and CEO, has been chosen as one of HousingWire's 2023 Vanguard Award honorees. This prestigious award recognizes the top executives in the U.S. housing industry, highlighting their significant contributions and accomplishments.

The Vanguard award spotlights exceptional c-suite leaders in the housing sector — individuals who continually drive innovation and adapt resiliently in the face of economic challenges. This year's honorees have demonstrated a razor-sharp commitment to their organization's objectives, astutely identifying and capitalizing on opportunities as they arise, steadfastly refusing to accept the ordinary. Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media

Recognized by the housing industry elite, Ruth Johnson, the Homes for Heroes® founder, receives the 2023 Vanguard Award for her exceptional leadership. (Photo: HousingWire)

Selected for her leadership in the real estate and mortgage industry, as well as her commitment to supporting heroes through real estate, HousingWire nominated Johnson for her role in establishing Homes for Heroes. This national network provides housing services at a reduced cost to healthcare professionals, teachers, first responders, active military, and veterans. Through their efforts, Homes for Heroes has given back $123 million in Hero Rewards to over 64,000 heroes and their families, helping them achieve their dreams of homeownership.

Expressing her gratitude, Johnson thanked HousingWire for bestowing this honour upon her. She acknowledged the dedicated professionals who tirelessly work to meet the housing needs of America's heroes.

The HousingWire magazine will feature the 2023 Vanguard winners in its upcoming October/November issue. As a highly influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets, HousingWire reaches a broad audience of lending, servicing, investment, and real estate professionals.