Samsung's New Matter Smart Technology Standard: What It Means for Real Estate Agents

Samsung's new Matter smart technology standard is a major step forward for the smart home industry. This unified standard makes it easier for different smart home devices to work together seamlessly. This can make smart home technology more integrated, streamlined, and accessible to consumers - and that’s a major potential boon to real estate professionals.

For real estate agents, this can be a major advantage when marketing a property with smart home technologies built into it. By highlighting the Matter compatibility of a property, agents can show potential buyers that the home is ready for the future of smart home technology and that it will be easy to add new smart devices in the future. Here’s what you should know about Matter.

A Major Shot in the Arm for Smart Home Technology

Matter has major potential to make smart home technology more integrated and streamlined, and therefore make smart homes more attractive to buyers. Its features include the following:

Matter devices can be controlled from a single app. This means that users will no longer need to download and use multiple apps to control their different smart home devices.

Matter devices can be automated together. This allows users to create more complex and sophisticated automations. For example, a user could create an automation that turns on the lights, unlocks the door, and sets the thermostat to the desired temperature when they arrive home from work.

Matter devices can be controlled by voice assistants. This makes it even easier for users to control their smart home devices, as they can simply speak to their voice assistant to give commands.

A Major Selling Point for Smart Homes on the Market

Matter compatibility can offer major selling points for real estate agents when marketing a property with smart home technologies built into it. This is because Matter compatibility shows that the property is ready for the future of smart home technology. This can be a major selling point for potential buyers who are interested in smart home technology.

Additionally, Matter compatibility makes it easy to add new smart devices to the property in the future. This can be appealing to potential buyers who are planning to expand their smart home system over time. It also makes the property more accessible to potential buyers with different smart home devices. This is because Matter devices can be controlled from a single app and can be automated together, regardless of the brand or manufacturer.

Great News Overall

No matter how you might look at it, Samsung's new Matter smart technology standard is a major positive development for the real estate industry. By highlighting the Matter compatibility of a property, real estate agents can show potential buyers that the home is ready for the future of smart home technology and that it will be easy to add new smart devices in the future.

Of course, as the platform is relatively new, there is some work you’ll have to do as a real estate agent. You’ll need to include Matter compatibility in the property listing, for one. This will help to attract potential buyers who are interested in smart home technology. You’ll also need to highlight the specific smart home technologies that are built into the property and explain the benefits of Matter compatibility to potential buyers.

Finally, consider giving potential buyers a tour of the property's smart home features. This will give them a chance to see how the technology works and to ask questions. By taking these steps, real estate agents can leverage the Matter smart technology standard to market properties with smart home technologies built into them.