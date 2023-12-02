SAS Predicts 12 AI Realities and Myths for 2024

AI's impact on the job market and society is a topic of much debate. However, its potential to assist businesses in making informed decisions is undeniable. Artificial intelligence (AI) has permeated various aspects of our lives, sparking discussions about its possibilities and challenges. Will we witness the realization of AI's capabilities in the upcoming year? SAS, a frontrunner in AI and analytics, has enlisted the insights of executives and experts from across the organization to forecast trends and pivotal developments in AI for 2024. Here are some of the forecasts they have put forward.

SAS AI predictions and trends for 2024

Generative AI will augment (not replace) a comprehensive AI strategy

SAS, with a recent commitment of $1 billion to AI-powered industry solutions, emphasizes the growing significance of generative AI in organizational strategies. In 2024, organizations will shift towards integrating this technology to complement industry-specific AI strategies.

In banking, simulated data for stress testing and scenario analysis will help predict risks and prevent losses. In health care, that means the generation of individualized treatment plans. In manufacturing, generative AI can simulate production to identify improvements in quality, reliability, maintenance, energy efficiency and yield. Bryan Harris, Chief Technology Officer, SAS

AI will create jobs

Although introducing new AI technologies in 2024 and beyond may lead to temporary disruptions in the job market, it will also ignite the creation of numerous new jobs and roles, thereby contributing to economic expansion.

In 2023, there was a lot of worry about the jobs that AI might eliminate. The conversation in 2024 will focus instead on the jobs AI will create. An obvious example is prompt engineering, which links a model's potential with its real-world application. AI helps workers at all skill levels and roles to be more effective and efficient. Udo Sglavo, Vice President of Advanced Analytics SAS

AI will enhance responsible marketing

While AI holds the potential for optimizing marketing and advertising initiatives, it is essential to recognize that biased data and models can yield skewed outcomes.

As marketers, we must consciously practice responsible marketing. Facets of this are awareness of the fallibility of AI and alertness to possible bias creeping in. In SAS Marketing, we are implementing model cards that are like an ingredient list, but for AI. Whether you create or apply AI, you are responsible for its impact. That's why all marketers, regardless of technical know-how, can review the model cards, validate that their algorithms are effective and fair, and adjust as needed. Jennifer Chase, Chief Marketing Officer, SAS

Financial firms will embrace AI amid a Dark Age of Fraud

Even as consumers show increased vigilance against fraud, fraudsters use generative AI and deepfake technology to refine their multitrillion-dollar trade. Phishing messages are becoming more sophisticated, and imitation websites appear remarkably authentic. With simple online tools, a criminal can replicate a voice after just a few seconds of audio.

We are entering the Dark Age of Fraud, where banks and credit unions will scramble to make up for lost time in AI adoption – incentivized, no doubt, by regulatory shifts forcing financial firms to assume greater liability for soaring APP [authorized push payment] scams and other frauds. Stu Bradley, Senior Vice President of Risk, Fraud and Compliance Solutions, SAS

Shadow AI will challenge CIOs

CIOs previously faced challenges with 'shadow IT' and will now encounter 'shadow AI' - solutions utilized by or developed within an organization without official approval or monitoring by IT.

Well-intentioned employees will continue to use generative AI tools to increase productivity. And CIOs will wrestle daily with how much to embrace these generative AI tools and what guardrails should be put in place to safeguard their organizations from associated risks. Jay Upchurch, Chief Information Officer, SAS

Multimodal AI and AI simulation will reach new frontiers

The next step in generative AI is the combination of text, images, and audio into one model. This is called multimodal AI, which allows for the simultaneous processing of diverse inputs.

An example of this will be the generation of 3D objects, environments and spatial data. This will have applications in augmented reality [AR], virtual reality [VR], and the simulation of complex physical systems such as digital twins. Marinela Profi, AI/Generative AI Strategy Advisor, SAS

Digital-twin adoption will accelerate

Organizations can refine operations, enhance product quality, boost safety measures, improve reliability, and decrease emissions through digital twins.

Technologies like AI and IoT [Internet of Things] analytics drive important sectors of the economy, including manufacturing, energy and government. Workers on the factory floor and in the executive suite use these technologies to transform huge volumes of data into better, faster decisions. In 2024, the adoption of AI and IoT analytics will accelerate through broader use of digital-twin technologies, which analyze real-time sensor and operational data and create duplicates of complex systems like factories, smart cities and energy grids. Jason Mann, Vice President of IoT, SAS

Insurers will confront climate risk, aided by AI

After years of waiting, climate change has evolved from a potential threat to a real and urgent danger. The global insurance industry faced more than $130 billion in losses from natural disasters in 2022, putting immense pressure on insurers worldwide. In the United States, insurers face scrutiny for increasing premiums and pulling out of heavily affected states like California and Florida, leaving millions of customers in a difficult position.

To survive this crisis, insurers will increasingly adopt AI to tap the potential of their immense data stores to shore up liquidity and be competitive. Beyond the gains they realize in dynamic premium pricing and risk assessment, AI will help them automate and enhance claims processing, fraud detection, customer service and more. Troy Haines, Senior Vice President of Risk Research and Quantitative Solutions, SAS

AI importance will grow in government

AI will soon have an impact on government workforces. Governments struggle to attract and keep AI experts because of their high salaries, but they will actively seek out this talent to support regulatory efforts.

And like enterprises, governments will also increasingly turn to AI and analytics to boost productivity, automate menial tasks and mitigate that talent shortage. Reggie Townsend, Vice President of the SAS Data Ethics Practice

Generative AI will bolster patient care

In 2024, organizations will continue to advance health and enhance patient and member experiences by developing AI-powered tools for personalized medicine. These tools will include patient-specific avatars for clinical trials and the generation of individualized treatment plans.

Additionally, we will see the emergence of generative AI-based systems for clinical decision support, delivering real-time guidance to payers, providers and pharmaceutical organizations. Steve Kearney, Global Medical Director, SAS

Deliberate AI deployment will make or break insurers

In 2024, a top 100 global insurer will face closure due to prematurely implementing generative AI. Insurers are rapidly introducing autonomous systems without customizing them to their business models. They aim to use AI for expedited claims processing to counteract recent poor business performance. However, following layoffs in 2023, the remaining workforce will need more support to oversee AI's ethical and widespread implementation.

The myth of AI as a cure-all will trigger tens of thousands of faulty business decisions that will lead to a corporate collapse, which may irreparably damage consumer and regulator trust. Franklin Manchester, Global Insurance Strategic Advisor, SAS

Public health will get an AI boost from academia

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it evident that safeguarding our population will necessitate exceptional technology and collaboration. Public health embraces technological advancements like never before.

Whether overdoses or flu surveillance, using data to anticipate public health interventions is essential. Forecasting and modeling are rapidly becoming the cornerstone of public health work, but the government needs help. Enter academia. We will see an increase in academic researchers carrying out AI-driven modeling and forecasting on behalf of the government. Dr. Meghan Schaeffer, National Public Health Advisor and Epidemiologist, SAS

