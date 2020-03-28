Smart Exterior Upgrades That’ll Increase the Value of Your Home

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Curb appeal is one of the most important factors in selling a home today. It influences home buyers immediately. Based on the look and condition of a home’s exterior, it can either attract or repel upon first sight.



Great curb appeal helps sell a home faster and for more money because of the positive effect it has on buyers. With a few smart upgrades on the outside, you can increase the value of your home and decrease the amount of time it is on the market.



1. Roof Repairs

There are a number of home issues for sellers to focus on when getting ready to put their house on the market. One of these is the condition of the roof. Buyers today are savvy and look for signs that a roof is in good shape. A well-maintained roof can last 30 years or more—but poor installation or inferior-quality shingles and tiles can indicate the need to replace a roof much sooner. This is a costly proposition to a new buyer and a big turn-off.



According to an expert roofing contractor, Reno Roof Repair, a good way to preempt any objections from buyers is to get a roof inspection. Identifying and fixing any problems in advance will not go unnoticed by potential buyers. Reno Roof Repair in Nevada, for example, offers free roof inspection to sellers with a full assessment of the condition of the roof, any necessary repairs, and the roof’s life expectancy. A good roofing contractor will be able to guide you on the best solutions to get your roof in tip-top shape for sale.



2. Siding and Exterior Upgrades

The National Association of Realtors’ website, Houselogic, reported that the best choices for improving home value include exterior siding replacement. The options in materials and price points vary, but at the end of the day, a newly, re-sided house adds a significant amount of resale value to a homeowner’s property.



Additionally, whether the siding installation is done using vinyl or composite materials, buyers will be attracted to the freshness, durability and maintenance-free aspect of either building product. Today, there is a huge variety of solid color collections and decorative looks like groove panel siding or metal panel siding for an updated look.



For sellers who do not have the budget to completely re-side their homes, it is vital to make any necessary exterior repairs such as stucco, damaged wood or brick repair, and a fresh coat of paint to spruce things up.



3. New Windows

There’s nothing more cheery than the look of bright, new windows, so it’s no wonder that windows are a big factor in improving the exterior appeal of a house. In fact, replacing windows can help your home stand out in a crowded market and simultaneously raise its value before you even list your home.



Home shoppers today want move-in-ready houses updated with contemporary amenities and building products. In addition to the appealing esthetics, new windows are a signal that the home is more energy-efficient, which means monthly cost savings.



4. Refresh Landscaping

Landscaping ranks high on the list of smart exterior upgrades. Landscaping not only gives a home a warm and welcoming feeling but, the return on investment for landscaping is estimated at 215 percent in home value, compared to a 68 percent return on kitchen renovation costs.



Trees that are in bloom year-round such as evergreens are good choices, as are flower pots of flowers around the entrance to draw the eyes towards the front door. Any dead or overgrown shrubs should be removed or manicured. Landscaping the yard should be done from the perspective of inspiring a feeling of relaxation and entertainment. Replacing poured concrete with stone increases eye appeal for walkways and patios and exudes the feeling of home.

