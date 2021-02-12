Smart Homes of the Future What Should you Expect

by

If you plan to build a smart home, learn more about the technologies that will define the smart home of the future, their practicality, benefits and more.

Smart homes are now a dominant trend in the real estate market. A recent market report estimated the global smart home market to grow at a CAGR of 21% from 2019-2025. By 2023, the number of smart homes is forecast to grow and surpass the 300 million mark. Another report says that by 2022,63 million American homes will qualify as smart.

Smart home technology is all about leveraging automated technology from devices, appliances to systems. From the lighting, air conditioning, entertainment system, security systems to appliances, a smart home features technology that works together in harmony.

Smart Home Offers Benefits Galore

Through automation technology, you can tap into high-tech functionality hitherto impossible. These homes offer more flexibility, convenience, comfort, enhanced security, energy efficiency, home monitoring and more functionality. You get more control of your home when you integrate automation in your home.

Trends in the Smart Homes of the Future

But the smart home technology is dynamic and smart homes keep on evolving. It’s possible to prepare your home for some of the expected trends. This makes it easier and less costly to add new features.

Here are some of the trends you can expect in the smart homes of the future.

Automated Robots

Don’t be surprised to see robots on the smart home market soon. Already there are robotic devices that can clean your floors. There are also prototypes of robots which can serve drinks and pick up items.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most influential technologies of the last few decades. In real estate, AI can have a big impact on smart homes. AI technology using sensors around the house is already in use.

These systems can identify where you’re in the house and anticipate your needs. AI sensors also help boost comfort in the room by varying the temperatures and lighting in your room. This technology will play a critical role in the smart homes of the future.

Health Monitoring

Smart homes will become more sophisticated with more refined technology. For instance, it will become possible for your home to monitor your health and activity. Imagine going to the bathroom and getting a reminder about your exercise regime? When preparing meals, your voice-activated speaker might also remind you about your dietary needs.

Smart Delivery Boxes

Letterboxes are still a part of most properties in the U.S but this will change in the future. Smart delivery boxes which can receive and store registered deliveries and valuable parcels. These delivery boxes will leverage cutting-edge automation technology for access and other functions.

Power Tracking

Energy efficiency is one of the main reasons for home automation. With advanced power tracking technology, your home will tell you when something is not working right. For instance, if you have a clogged air filter in the HVAC unit, you’ll get an alert. The idea is to boost energy efficiency by reducing wastage.

Smart Toilets

What about a toilet that communicates with you in private? As you do your business, a smart toilet carries out a urinalysis and tells you whether you have diabetes or other illnesses. Other features of these toilets include heated seats, automated deodorizers and flushing systems.

Final Thoughts

There’s no limit to the innovation in smart homes of the future. All these developments promise to make your home better through added convenience, enhanced comfort and security, improved wellbeing, affordable maintenance, increased energy efficiency and other benefits.