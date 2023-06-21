Spout AWGs Make Water Out of Air

Water access should be a universal right, but billions suffer from a water crisis and lack of access to sanitation and hygiene. Factors driving the water crisis include climate change, war, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and even water-related conflicts.

The prognostics are not encouraging. The World Resources Institute and the Economist Intelligence Unit revealed that 44 countries face "extremely high" or "high" water-stress levels by 2040.

Where water stress will be the highest by 2040.

Research revealed that the global atmospheric water generator market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2021 and will likely reach $9.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The demand for clean water is growing. According to Statista, eight out of ten people living in rural areas still need even basic drinking water services. AWGs (atmospheric water generators) could solve some of these issues, but several challenges are slowing down the adoption of this technology worldwide.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market 2023-2027

Although a report by Technavio revealed that the global atmospheric water generator (AWG) market will potentially increase by USD 4,878.99 million from 2022 to 2027, it also highlighted significant challenges:

high capital and maintenance costs of AWGs;

cost as a key challenge for household consumers, especially in developing countries, where customers are price sensitive;

upfront costs to purchase and install atmospheric water generators can be prohibitively high, making it difficult for some businesses or individuals to invest in this technology;

electricity supply in remote areas is irregular or non-existent.

Spout AWG Countertop Devices

Spout is a countertop device that condenses moisture in the air to create up to 2.5* gallons of fresh, pure, alkaline drinking water every day.

The electricity supply may be solved with solar energy, and many AWG manufacturers already offer devices that can run on solar. For example, Spout AWGs countertop devices (8.5 inches wide, 19 inches deep, and 15 inches tall) condense moisture in the air to create up to 2.5 gallons of fresh, pure, alkaline drinking water daily.

Spout offers consumers several advantages:

The device is small enough for daily household use. Most AWG units available today are too large to fit on a countertop.

Reduces reliance on bottled water.

Reduces plastic waste (single-use water packaged in plastic bottles).

Offers fresh atmospheric water filtered with silver nanoparticles and carbon block and remineralized with magnesium.

The water is fresh, pure, alkaline, and free of chemicals and other pollutants.

It can run at least a 2 KwH array on solar power, thus reducing electricity consumption.

The standard power usage is 360-640 watts depending on conditions and power level.

Spout works everywhere where the conditions are above 20% humidity while above 70F, or 30% and above 50F, or 40% and above 40F. The only drawback is that users must change the filters every three months, and these filters are only available through Spout's website. No other filters will work properly with the device.

Cofounded by Reuben Vollmer and Tyler Breton in 2019, Spout launched its countertop AWG in March 2023. The world's smallest powered atmospheric water generator is available to preorder and will begin shipping in 2024.

Other Countertop AWG Options

Spout is not the only company offering countertop AWGs.

The DewStand-A Countertop Atmospheric Water Generator by The Dew Water Corporation has a hot and cold pure water output of up to 8 gallons (30 liters) per day at 85 °F and 80 % humidity.

The AD5pro2 by ATC is a home and office countertop AWG that produces up to 5 gallons (20 liters) of water daily.

Drink Air Water offers the AWG-40L Home Use Atmospheric Water Generator (10 gallons).

Kara Pure makes up to 2 gallons (10 liters) of alkaline water per day.

However, from all countertop AWGs currently available on the market, Spout offers the most affordable solution, and although they only start shipping in 2024, it's well worth the wait.