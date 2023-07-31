Stepping Out of the Hotel Comfort Zone: EDITION Residences Edgewater

Managed and operated by EDITION HOTELS, Edition Residences Edgewater is the world's first private EDITION residence without a hotel component.

As one of Marriott's global luxury brands, EDITION is renowned for its top-notch service, food, and entertainment, so we expect nothing less from this next project as well.

With well-designed spaces and top-notch service, carefully crafted by using the expertise and experience of EDITION Hotels, the ideal home has been created in order to support Miami’s dynamic and elegant lifestyle.

Settled in the vibrant neighborhood of Edgewater, Miami, the private residence offers an exceptional living experience for individuals seeking the highest level of urban luxury.

What Makes Edition Residences Edgewater Unique

Original Architecture & Elegant Residences

Featuring 185 one to four-bedroom residences, along with three exclusive tri-level penthouses, EDITION Residences Edgewater is definitely one of a kind.

Designed by Bernardo Fort-Brescia (Arquitectonica) and developed by Ian Schrager (Two Roads Development), this iconic glass tower stands as a testament to modern design, gracefully elevating the skyline along Biscayne Bay. Its height reaches 649 feet and has 55 perfectly designed stories.

With interiors curated by Studio Munge under the creative leadership of Alessandro Munge, EDITION Residences Edgewater manifest rich sophistication and comfort.

A range of floor plans are on offer, catering to various lifestyle preferences. Spanning from 1,900 to over 3,800 square feet, each residential condo has generous proportions and features 10- to 14-foot ceilings, providing a ton of natural light.

With extravagantly furnished living spaces and graced with expansive terraces, the units are perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the breathtaking surroundings.

Extravagant Amenities for a Lifestyle of Luxury

EDITION Residences Edgewater offers an exclusive selection of amenities, spanning over 45,000 square feet both indoors and outdoors. In addition, residents have direct access to the scenic Miami Baywalk, which stretches over 800 linear feet of oceanfront, connecting to the picturesque Margaret Pace Park.

Upon arrival, a covered porte-cochere leads to a grand three-story lobby with a reception desk,a valet parking service, and 24-hour security ensuring a seamless and welcoming experience for everyone.

The residence also features a library and social lounges leading to bayfront garden terraces, with private fireside lounges meant for relaxation.

There’s a full-service poolside lounge and bar too, seamlessly connected to the cabana-lined bayfront pool.

Health and fitness are supported with a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, providing residents with a perfect place to work on their physical health, while the full spa treatment program, serviced by EDITION, further enhances the wellness experience, offering a number of rejuvenating treatments.

For gatherings, the residence provides a private dining room with panoramic views of the Miami Skyline, as well as a board room dedicated to meetings.

Finally, the rooftop pool and hot tub offer residents a serene escape with captivating views of the surrounding area, making this residential condominium the perfect choice for those looking to purchase a residential property.

Carefree Lifestyle Provided by Extraordinary Services

Beyond the physical amenities, EDITION Residences offer exceptional services too, making the everyday life of its residents seamless and carefree.

The concierge services cover every aspect of its resident's needs, from hotel and guest suite reservations to restaurant bookings. Spa and salon reservations create an oasis of tranquility within the residence, while move-in coordination eases the transition for new residents.

Their general services, on the other hand, cater to the resident’s individual needs, offering grocery shopping, alterations, and travel planning services. Nanny and child care services provide support for families, while pet care and dog walking services ensure furry companions are well cared for.

Additionally, the engineering services ensure the residence remains in top condition, with light bulb replacement, furniture assembly, and touch-up painting services available. Cleaning and maintenance tasks, including vacuuming, dusting, and bathroom cleaning, are promptly handled.

A similar hotel-like experience is also offered in another Miami neighborhood, with St. Regis Sunny Isles condo building coming to life soon enough.

From everyday conveniences to luxurious indulgences, it appears EDITION Residences condominium is determined to provide an exceptional level of care and attention to its residents.

The Comfort of EDITION Residences Edgewater Miami

Looks like EDITION Residences Edgewater Miami will be an unmatched haven of luxury living, combining sophistication, comfort, and contemporary elegance.

The property's extraordinary architecture and carefully curated interiors radiate luxury from every angle, and with a plethora of world-class amenities, residents can enjoy a lifestyle of utmost comfort and indulgence.

Located in Miami's vibrant Edgewater neighborhood, this private EDITION residence offers a captivating blend of cultural richness and modern exclusivity. With the immense expertise of EDITION Hotels, it has become a dream home for those seeking the ultimate urban luxury experience.