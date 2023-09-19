Stratton Equities: Leading the Way in NON-QM Mortgages

NON-QM mortgage loans open up opportunities for a wider range of borrowers to achieve their homeownership and investment objectives. For the past six years, Stratton Equities has been at the forefront as the nation's top private money and NON-QM mortgage lender, setting the pace for other companies to follow.

NON-QM mortgage loans, also known as non-qualified mortgage loans, have gained significant popularity as a viable alternative to traditional QM (qualified mortgage) loans, which come with strict government regulations and eligibility criteria. Recent statistics indicate that only a small percentage of Americans qualify for QM loans due to these stringent requirements.

According to industry data, the demand for NON-QM mortgage loans has steadily risen over the years, with a notable surge in recent times. In 2022 alone, NON-QM loans accounted for a significant portion of the mortgage market, surpassing expectations. It is projected that one in four loans will soon be NON-QM.

Stratton Equities saw the potential of NON-QM loans six years ago and positioned themselves as pioneers in private money lending, specifically for NON-QM mortgages. This early recognition of market trends has been the foundation of their ongoing success.

Michael Mikhail, CEO and Founder of Stratton Equities, emphasized their focus on generating NON-QM leads and their commitment to offering a wide range of lending programs, including NON-QM, DSCR, Hard Money, and No-Doc Loans.

"Our aim has always been to provide solutions that cater to a broader spectrum of borrowers. Stratton Equities had the foresight six years ago to recognize the market's direction, which is why we were at the forefront of NON-QM mortgage lending. This serves as a foundation for our continued success," said Mikhail.

NON-QM mortgage loans are designed to serve most Americans who do not meet the strict eligibility criteria of QM loans. These loans facilitate home ownership, second home ownership, and investment properties, allowing for income generation and wealth building for a more diverse range of borrowers. Contrary to common misconceptions, NON-QM mortgage loans often offer competitive rates, making them appealing options.

Traditional lenders, such as banks and credit unions, primarily offer QM loans for one-to-four-family investment properties. However, these loans come with extensive documentation requirements and lower loan-to-value (LTV) ratios, typically capped at 70%. Stratton Equities stands out by providing NON-QM mortgage loans for such properties with easier qualifications, reduced documentation requirements, and higher LTV ratios, currently at 80%.

Stratton Equities also recommends closing within an LLC for investment properties due to tax and security advantages. Despite the lingering stigma associated with NON-QM mortgage loans, they often result in lower rates, higher LTVs, and streamlined documentation, making them a practical choice for borrowers.

Educating borrowers about the benefits of NON-QM mortgage loans and dispelling misconceptions is crucial. Stratton Equities is committed to leading the way in providing these advantageous lending options and believes in the potential for growth and success in this market. Their loan officers benefit from the advantages offered by the company, including a consistent stream of leads, as demonstrated by recent hires who have quickly achieved success within the organization.

Stratton Equities invites individuals and investors to explore the world of NON-QM mortgage loans and discover the possibilities for achieving their financial goals.