Property managers need all the tools they can get to run their businesses successfully. One of the most useful of these tools is undoubtedly a solid and reliable property management software platform, one that offers not just deep levels of functionality but also one that’s easy to use and access from anywhere. AppFolio Property Manager may be just what you’re looking for if you’re in the market for solid, all-around real estate property management capabilities.

What Is AppFolio Property Manager?

As a cloud-based property management software platform, AppFolio Property Manager includes capabilities for managing single-family properties, multi-family and student housing, and commercial buildings. It also includes support for homeowners and condo associations as well as capabilities for property managers to not just manage their business but also market and grow it as well.

AppFolio’s functionality is deep and robust. It includes accounting and property management tools allowing users to generate reports and statements as well as providing instant access to those documents as well. AppFolio can be used to boost post vacancies and market them, apply and lease over the internet, screen prospective residents, streamline the collection of monthly rent, and conduct mobile inspections.

Agile and User-Friendly

Robust and powerful tools are always a plus when it comes to property management software, but even the most advanced capabilities aren’t nearly as useful if they’re hard to understand or can’t be accessed reliably. This is where AppFolio Property Manager excels, as not only are its tools and capabilities deep but they’re highly accessible due to the agile and user-friendly nature of the platform.

The key to this is how AppFolio uses a cloud-based approach. The business of running an investment property doesn’t stop whenever you’re out of the office, and the ability to access the AppFolio ecosystem from anywhere you are with an internet connection, either through a desktop computer or a mobile app, means you’ll always have access to the platform’s capabilities no matter where you are or when you need them. On top of that, the platform’s user-friendly design makes finding what you’re looking for easy - you won’t waste time and energy looking for specific functions or capabilities.

Affordability Increases Accessibility

Gaining access to top-tier property management software like AppFolio usually comes at a premium. You’d expect to have to pay a high monthly fee, and some platforms offer comparable capabilities to AppFolio for a hefty subscription. Yet this isn’t necessarily the case with AppFolio, as its core functionalities are affordable with a starting price of just $1.40 per unit per month for residential communities, with a minimum monthly fee of $280. For commercial properties, the price is nearly the same at just $1.50 per month with the same minimum.

AppFolio requires you to have a minimum of 50 units under management to get the most out of their software program, which makes it an ideal platform for small to mid-sized investment property owners and managers. While this makes it slightly less ideal for extremely small property portfolios, it’s a solid choice for anyone looking for an accessible and affordable property management software platform with deep capabilities and high ease of use.

Only As Good as Your Support Staff

Another crucial component of any property management software is how responsive it is to support questions. Affordability, robustness, and ease of use are all important, of course, but if you ever have a problem with your platform, you want to know that you can get help with your issues quickly. Thankfully, AppFolio offers a full Help Center with several different channels for you to get the help you need. This includes access to product articles as well as a User Community for asking questions and sharing best practices.

This is often enough for general issues, but you might not find answers when you have questions about portfolio-specific issues. In this case, AppFolio offers both instant chat options and follow-up call scheduling to speak with an expert Customer Care representative that has the expertise necessary to provide you with the help you need. Because AppFolio offers such excellent support options, the platform stands out positively amongst its competitors.

The Last Word on AppFolio

Just about every property manager needs systems in place to remain organized and efficient when it comes to running their property portfolio. A well-designed software platform that offers high accessibility, ease of use, and robust capabilities is a must for any property manager that wants to remain on top of things. It’s also necessary to do so in an affordable manner.

This is why AppFolio is such a solid choice for any property manager. It’s full-featured, accessible on the go, and offers affordable pricing tiers. Combined with its comprehensive user support, this software platform is definitely one to consider.