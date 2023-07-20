TermSheet's Ethan Generative AI Tool for Real Estate

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has undoubtedly revolutionized numerous aspects of our lives. If you work in the real estate industry, Ethan generative AI tool developed by PropTech startup TermSheet may prove useful.

Ethan is a real estate analyst. Through AI and machine learning, it collects and analyses market data, then generates memos with recommendations for real estate companies on which properties to buy and sell. In other words, Ethan replicates in minutes the tasks that human real estate analysts spend countless of hours on. Using Ethan, real estate professionals no longer spend time on mundane tasks, focusing on dealmaking, expanding their network, and strategizing instead.

The company's chief operating officer Sahil Rattan told Insider that Ethan is a first on the market, and several companies with a combined worth of $100 billion are already using it for property buying and selling decisions.

TermSheet management doesn't see Ethan as a threat to real estate analysts' jobs; however, there are concerns across industries that introducing AI may lead to job displacement. As machines become more capable of performing complex tasks, certain occupations may become obsolete. This transformation of the workforce can lead to unemployment and economic inequality. While new jobs may emerge, reskilling and adapting to these changes can be challenging for many individuals. Balancing automation with job security remains a pressing issue in the era of AI.

AI Concerns

Still, AI has the potential to expedite tasks, facilitate decision-making based on extensive data sets, and mitigate risks. Nevertheless, it is essential to note that there are limitations to this technology as well - for example, AI may produce inaccurate information if it relies on unverified data sources.

As AI becomes more sophisticated, it raises crucial ethical questions. One of the foremost concerns is the potential for bias in AI systems. Since AI relies on data, it can inadvertently reinforce existing biases and discrimination present in society. Additionally, there are dilemmas surrounding the use of AI in autonomous weapons, surveillance, and decision-making processes.

The increasing integration of AI into our lives raises significant privacy and security concerns. AI systems often rely on vast amounts of personal data to function effectively. The misuse or mishandling of this data can lead to privacy breaches and identity theft. Additionally, the potential for AI-driven cyberattacks poses a threat to both individuals and organizations. Stricter regulations and robust security measures are essential to ensure the responsible use of AI technology.

While AI systems have made remarkable strides, they are not infallible. Dependence on AI can be risky, as technical glitches or cyberattacks can disrupt critical systems. Moreover, AI systems heavily rely on data quality, and if fed with biased or incomplete data, they may produce inaccurate or unfair results. Ensuring the reliability and robustness of AI systems is a continuous challenge that demands constant monitoring and improvement.

By proactively navigating these concerns, we can shape AI technology to benefit humanity while mitigating potential negative consequences. Let us embrace the power of AI responsibly and work towards a future that harnesses its potential for the greater good.